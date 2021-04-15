Adam Sandler And Carey Mulligan Are Starring In A Netflix Movie Because Dreams Do Come True

Spaceman of Bohemia is classified as absurdist fiction along with being a sci-fi novel, so there’s definitely room here for Adam Sandler and Carey Mulligan to use their comedic chops in between telling the unique space story for Netflix. The movie will be directed by Chernobyl filmmaker Johan Renck from a script by newcomer Colby Day. No other talent has yet to be cast, but Sandler and Mulligan is enough to get me super pumped. In fact, the odd pairing is kind of a dream and I'm interested to see how the movie plays out.