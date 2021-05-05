Reese Witherspoon Movies And TV: What To Watch Streaming If You Love The Legally Blonde Star

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

When it comes to the epitome of Hollywood stars, one of the first actresses that always pop up in my mind is Reese Witherspoon. I feel like we have all seen her in at least one movie that we all adore. Maybe it’s her portrayal of a badass lawyer in Legally Blonde, or maybe it’s her turn in dramatic shows like Little Fires Everywhere. Regardless, Reese Witherspoon never seems to fail.

It makes me wonder what exactly is out there in the streaming world for you to enjoy if you have a bit of a craving for the Hollywood star. Well, look no further than this list, as these are the best Reese Witherspoon movies and TV shows for you to check out the next time you’re on your favorite streaming service.