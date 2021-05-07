The Best Anthony Hopkins Movies And How To Watch Them

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The best Anthony Hopkins movies are those that give the two-time Academy Award-winning actor (and composer and great social media follow) just enough space and time to create or bring to life well-rounded and fully thought-out characters. Thrilling dramas like The Silence of the Lambs, Amistad, and more recently, The Father, all feature characters played by Hopkins in a way that it’s hard, or impossible, to think of anyone else playing those roles at the time.

But, what if you want to revisit the best Anthony Hopkins movies that you grew up watching or might have missed due to the sheer volume of his work in the past 50-plus years? Well, you’ve certainly come to right place, as we have put together a comprehensive list of his best movies and all the ways you can watch them, including streaming, digital rentals, and old-fashioned physical media…