The Best Kids Movies Streaming On Netflix Right Now

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Okay, let’s be honest, some of us all need a break from the constant action that is on TV. With superhero shows like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and fantasy’s like Shadow and Bone becoming more popular by the day, sometimes we just need to kick back and watch a simple kids movie – whether that be animated, live-action, or something in-between altogether. Or, maybe you're looking for a good movie to watch with the kids.
Luckily, Netflix has plenty of options for people who want to just watch something fun and kid-friendly, from big hits like The Mitchell’s vs. The Machines or live-action originals like We Can Be Heroes, Netflix definitely has you covered. Here are the best kids movie for you to currently stream on the popular website.
The Mitchells Vs. The Machines (2021)
If you haven’t heard of The Mitchells vs. The Machines yet, you need to, because it’s truly one of the best recently-released animated movies. Produced by Sony Animation, this movie tells the tale of the Mitchells, a not-so-perfect suburban family who have to come together and unite to fight against the PAL robots that are trying to take over humanity, being the only family that hasn’t been captured yet.
I’ll just say this right here – the movie is so sweet. The family dynamic that is produced constantly throughout this will have you wanting to call your own parents to talk. And let’s talk about the animation – it is absolutely stunning, almost reminding me a bit of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Plus, the voice cast, with celebrities like Maya Rudolph and Danny McBride leading the way, make it incredibly funny.
The Princess And The Frog (2009)
While I do adore the CGI animation that Disney has been producing for years, a part of me will always have a special place fro 2D animation, and Princess and the Frog was one of Disney’s last 2D-animated films. The Princess and the Frog is based on the fairytale of the same name, however, it features Tiana, a hardworking young woman trying to own her own restaurant, whose life gets turned upside down when she meets a prince.
As someone who adores New Orleans, the scenery is fantastic, but for people with kids, they will be singing the songs in this film constantly. They are so catchy and so much fun. “Friends on the Other Side” continues to be one of the best Disney villain songs ever, and “Dig a Little Deeper” gets me on my feet every time I watch this. Truly worth the time if you haven’t seen it.
Hook (1991)
Ah, Robin Williams. I’m pretty sure he all shaped our childhood in one way or another, but Hook is one of the films I remember him the most from. In Hook, Robin Williams plays an adult Peter Pan who has forgotten all about his childhood, but when his children are stolen from Captain Hook and he has to return back to Neverland to save them, he must take a look back at his past and reclaim his childhood memories.
It’s almost like a more adult version of Peter Pan, so for the people who grew up watching the Disney classic, you’ll love this different take. However, for children, it’s one of the most classic family films you can get. The performances are corny but funny, so you’ll be laughing along with your kids and the sets are pretty good as well. I mean, it’s Robin Williams – how can you not love him?
The Croods (2013)
I have to admit that before I watched this film I didn’t think it was going to be the success it became but after watching The Croods, I was delightfully surprised. The Croods is humanity’s first real family, and their first movie shows what life is like living as a family in a world where dinosaurs still roam the earth.
It’s such a charming little film. I mean, if you’re looking for the perfect family dynamic, this is it right here. The voice actor's performances play and work so well off of each other, from Emma Stone’s Eep Crood to Nicolas Cage’s Grug Crood. Plus, the animation is beautiful. I mean, at this point we almost expect this sort of thing from CGI films with how far tech has come, but The Croods has some amazing shots that are truly something to behold. There's even a sequel out now.
Over The Moon (2020)
Netflix has been coming out with some awesome originals lately, and because of this, they’ve stepped up their game, even with animated films. Over the Moon, which was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards, covers the story of a young girl who is trying to build a rocketship to get to the moon so she can prove that a mythical goddess is real.
If we’re talking about tears – my God, you’ll be crying for hours with this one. The relationship between family members will be pulling at your heartstrings so much so that you’ll be holding a box of tissues close to your heart. And not only that, but the music is so much fun and the cast itself is fantastic, with the likes of Ken Jeong and Phillipa Soo as some of the main characters. Truly worth a watch.
We Can Be Heroes (2020)
Now, I’ll preface this by saying that you should have seen The Adventures of Sharboy and Lavagirl at least once in your life prior to this film, but even so, this can pretty much stand as a stand-alone for a bit. We Can Be Heroes takes a look into the lives of children who grew up with superpowers and must unite to somehow save their superhero parents before it’s too late.
If we’re talking about a pure kids film, this is it. It’s literally children saving the day and trying to keep their parents okay. And some of the powers that the children have are really cool, like one girl has the power of singing that can harm her enemies. Another child can draw the future. It’s very interesting and certainly unique. And soon enough, your kid will have a cape around their shoulders, wanting to save the world too.
Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back - Evolution (2020)
I mean, this is the same exact movie as the one that was released very early in the 2000s, but that doesn’t mean it’s not amazing. Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back - Evolution is one of the first Pokemon movies, where the classic gang of Ash, Misty, and Brock (and of course Pikachu) have to unite to somehow stop Mewtwo, a very powerful Pokemon.
Look, as a kid, I loved this movie. And even as an adult, I still love it. Does it look a lot different with the new animation? Yes, but it still retains the same charm that the original had. If anything, now they’re able to add even more details to the scenes they never were before, and it makes for a great experience for kids of this generation, maybe even to introduce them to Pokemon as a whole.
The Little Rascals (1994)
It’s a classic for a reason. The Little Rascals is all about the typical interaction between boys and girls, and when one boy, who is part of an anti-girl organization, starts getting close with a girl, they decide that they must break up the relationship – but of course, things don’t go exactly as planned.
Ugh, I think we all want a relationship like Alfalfa and Darla’s. It is so pure and cute and it makes me smile every time I view this film. Plus, while your children are laughing at the jokes in the film, you’ll find yourself smiling and thinking back to when you were young. Kids do the darndest things, and this movie is a pure example of that – and how silly it looks when you grow up.
The Willoughbys (2020)
This is definitely one of the best kids movies out there on Netflix right now. The Willoughbys covers the story of the Willoughby children, who decide it might just be better to raise themselves, so they devise a plan to send their parents off on a vacation. But of course, their plan ends up going a bit haywire, and they discover what the true meaning of family is.
It already sounds like the perfect film to watch with your kids. Not only does it teach great family values as well as have plenty of greatly-timed jokes, but the animation is also so much fun. It reminds me of some of those older cartoons that have ridiculously crazy accidents and situations happening but in CGI. It’s a great time. The children themselves are adorable too – as sneaky as they can be, but have amazing hearts and stories that really make you cheer for them.
Rango (2011)
Ah, Rango. I always felt that this movie was amazing for so many reasons. Rango is all about a chameleon named Rango, who ends up in a desert outpost town who is in desperate need of a sheriff. Enter in Rango, who takes on that role – with some problems thrown in between.
There are so many reasons for you and your family to watch this film. 1). The animation is amazing. I don’t think I’ve ever witnessed such a unique style of animation like this one. 2). The story itself is enjoyable. Rango can be a bit of an idiot sometimes but he makes up for his mistakes, and he’s badass. 3). The voice cast is incredible. I mean we have Johnny Depp, Isla Fisher, Abigail Breslin, and so many more. If you haven’t seen Rango, check it out now.
The Muppets (2011)
Even if it is the last entry on this list, The Muppets are certainly not the least. In this take on the classic Jim Henson characters, a Muppet fanatic, with the help of his two human friends, must somehow get the old Muppet gang back together to stop an oil mogul from taking away one of their life-long treasures.
First off, “Muppet or a Man” is a banger. I was obsessed with this song when I first saw this film and you will be too. And it’s so adorkably cute that it had me laughing and smiling from ear to ear. Just like the previous Pokemon entry where that could introduce your child to that world, The Muppets could introduce them to the classic characters that we all grew up on. Plus, the chemistry between Jason Segel and Amy Adams is off the charts.
Which film are you thinking of checking out? If you want to find other great movies, check out some of the best movies on Netflix. I can’t wait to see what other 2021 movies might come out that could make it onto this list. Regardless of which movie you choose, I’m sure you and your family will enjoy it!