Knives Out 2: An Updated Cast List, Including Daniel Craig

After delivering the polarizing Star Wars: The Last Jedi to the public, filmmaker Rian Johnson turned his attention to a mystery tale that he’d first thought up over a decade: Knives Out. The whodunit flick, which saw Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc investigating a prosperous, yet dysfunctional family about the death of its patriarch, hit theaters in November 2019 and was a critical and commercial hit. So unsurprisingly, Knives Out 2 was officially greenlit just a few months later, and now we’re learning who will make up the cast of the sequel that Johnson returned to write and direct.
Before going further, it should be noted that if you were expecting Knives Out 2 to involve the Thrombey family again, toss those hopes aside. Benoit Blanc will investigate a new mystery featuring an assortment of new colorful characters. So let’s go over who’s participating in this latest caper, starting with the man who anchors what’s now a film series.
Daniel Craig
While most people know Daniel Craig for his outings as James Bond and from dramas like Defiance and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Daniel Craig also has plenty of experience with more lighthearted fare, such as Logan Lucky and hosting Saturday Night Live twice. Knives Out definitely fell into the latter category, with Craig adopting a ridiculous Southern accent to bring Benoit Blanc to life. But silly voice aside, Blanc proved himself a skilled detective as he peeled back the layers of Harlan Thrombey’s sudden demise. It hasn’t been revealed yet what kind of mystery he’ll be solving in Knives Out 2, but naturally we can count on Blanc eventually uncovering the truth of what’s happening this time around.
Dave Bautista
There’s no question that Dave Bautista acting career skyrocketed after debuting as Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy, but the WWE star has been scored plenty of other notables projects beyond his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From Spectre (which marked the first time he worked with Daniel Craig) and Blade Runner 2049 to forthcoming offerings like Army of the Dead and Dune, Bautista has firmly cemented himself as a movie star. He’s now lined up to take part in Knives Out 2, though no details about his character have been revealed yet.
Edward Norton
Like Dave Bautista, Edward Norton is an MCU alum, having played Bruce Banner in The Incredible Hulk. In recent years though, Norton has starred in movies like Birdman, Alita: Battle Angel, Motherless Brooklyn (which he also directed, wrote and produced) and the upcoming The French Dispatch, another collaboration with director Wes Anderson. Knives Out 2 will be Norton’s first time sharing the screen with Daniel Craig, so I’m interested to see what kind of dynamic these two will have.
Janelle Monáe
While she’s primarily known as an accomplished singer and song writer, Janelle Monáe also has some acting experience under her belt, including movies like Hidden Figures and Antebellum, and TV shows like Phillip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams and Homecoming. As far as her role in Knives Out 2 is concerned, sources who spoke with THR’s Borys Kit say Monáe could be playing someone similar to Ana de Armas or LaKeith Stanfield’s characters from the first Knives Out. That’s a lot of room to work with considering how drastically different those two roles were, so I’m curious to see how Monáe ends up fitting into the Knives Out 2 picture.
Unlike the first Knives Out, which was theatrically released by Lionsgate, both Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3 are going to Netflix, and the former movie will begin shooting in Greece in late June. Keep checking back with CinemaBlend to learn who else will appear in Knives Out 2, as well as any other significant news about the sequel.