12 Joe Manganiello Movies And TV Shows To Watch Streaming

Walking wrestling encyclopedia and passionate Dungeons and Dragons fan Joe Manganiello has carved out a remarkable career for himself over the years, appearing in dozens of movies and TV shows. During that time, Manganiello has played everything from an iconic comic book assassin in Zack Snyder’s Justice League to a hunky werewolf on True Blood, with anything and everything in between.

If you are looking for a good Joe Manganiello movie or TV show to help pass the time without boring yourself, you won’t have any trouble finding entertaining titles in the muscle-bound actor’s the catalog of great roles. But, deciding on one, two, or even 12 is no easy task, and that can seriously cut into your movie-watching experience. So, to help everyone out, we’ve put together a list of great movies and TV shows featuring the versatile actor which you can stream right now.