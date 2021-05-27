features

A Quiet Place Part 2 Streaming: How To Watch The Emily Blunt Movie

Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds, and Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place Part II

A Quiet Place Part II, the long-awaited sequel to one of the best horror movies in recent memory, is making its big splash in theaters starting Friday, May 28. And even though the second chapter in the the franchise about a family trying to survive a landscape infested with vicious blind aliens is taking the “only in theaters” route for the time being, you will soon be able to watch A Quiet Place Part II streaming.

Below is a breakdown of how you can watch Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Cillian Murphy, and the rest of the A Quiet Place Part II cast in action from the comfort of your home (with a different type of hypersensitive monster). But before we get started, it should be noted that those who can’t get to a theater, or just aren’t ready quite yet, will have to wait a little while longer before they see how things shake out for the Abbott family.

When And Where You Can Watch A Quiet Place Part II Streaming

Similar to how Warner Bros. movies like Godzilla vs. Kong are landing on HBO Max and new Disney movies like Raya and the Last Dragon are coming to Disney+ (with Premier Access for new releases), Paramount is putting A Quiet Place Part II on Paramount+, but not until the 45 days after it drops in theaters (this has it landing on or around July 12, 2021), per Variety.

This means anyone with a Paramount+ subscription will eventually be able to watch A Quiet Place Part II from the confines (and safety) of their home and won’t have to worry about having their theater experience ruined by someone trying to open a box of milk duds next to them.

How To Watch The First A Quiet Place Movie Streaming

Whether you plan to watch A Quiet Place Part II streaming later on or in theaters, it wouldn’t be the worst idea to get all caught up with the franchise by watching 2018’s A Quiet Place. The unique 2018 horror film isn’t currently included with any subscriptions but you can rent or buy a digital copy through services like Amazon. And in the event you would much rather have a physical copy to add to your collection, don’t worry because we’ve got you covered on that front as well.

Other New Movies Coming To Paramount Plus In 2021-2022

A Quiet Place Part II isn’t the only new Paramount movie coming to Paramount+ throughout 2021 and into 2022, as a large portion of the studio’s output will be landing on its streaming platform 45 days after opening in theaters for tentpole movies and 30 days for smaller releases. This means titles like Snake Eyes, Top Gun: Maverick, Scream, Mission: Impossible 7, and other highly anticipated movies from the studio will land on the streamer a little more than a month after their initial release at no extra charge to Paramount+ subscribers, per Collider.

If you want to see what else is coming to theaters besides A Quiet Place Part II and the rest of Paramount’s output, check out CinemaBlend’s updated 2021 movies schedule for all the latest.

A Quiet Place: 5 Questions We Still Have About The Horror Monsters Ahead Of Part II
