A Quiet Place Part 2 Streaming: How To Watch The Emily Blunt Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

A Quiet Place Part II, the long-awaited sequel to one of the best horror movies in recent memory, is making its big splash in theaters starting Friday, May 28. And even though the second chapter in the the franchise about a family trying to survive a landscape infested with vicious blind aliens is taking the “only in theaters” route for the time being, you will soon be able to watch A Quiet Place Part II streaming.

Below is a breakdown of how you can watch Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Cillian Murphy, and the rest of the A Quiet Place Part II cast in action from the comfort of your home (with a different type of hypersensitive monster). But before we get started, it should be noted that those who can’t get to a theater, or just aren’t ready quite yet, will have to wait a little while longer before they see how things shake out for the Abbott family.