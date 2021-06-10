X-Men: Anna Paquin’s Description Of Hugh Jackman On Set Makes The Greatest Showman Seem Like A Delightful Badass

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

When it comes to being a nice guy in Hollywood, Hugh Jackman’s reputation precedes him, along with his showmanship and commitment. One person who knows this firsthand is his X-Men co-star Anna Paquin. Their time filming the original X-Men trilogy left Paquin with many Jackman stories. That’s why the actress' description of The Greatest Showman star painted him as a delightful badass.