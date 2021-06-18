The Best Movies To Watch Online And In Theaters This Weekend: Luca, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard And More

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
These days, we live in a time when moviegoers are faced with two options: should they go out to the movie theater to see the latest flicks or do they stay in and see which new movie releases they can watch from the privacy of their own homes? The beauty of this dilemma is that we all have the advantage of being able to pick which option fits our preferences (sometimes for the same 2021 movies), but even that does not make the decision of what to watch much easier. Allow us to help by providing our own recommendations of what to watch this weekend - Friday, June 18 to Sunday, June 20 -- starting with a few titles you can find right now on the big screen.
See It In Theaters
A Quiet Place Part II
After narrowly escaping an attack on their farm by the sound-hunting aliens that have left the world ravaged, the surviving members of the Abbott Family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe), now including an infant, seek refuge past the sandy path, where they run into an old friend (Cillian Murphy).
Why it is a good option to see in theaters: Well, first of all you can't watch A Quiet Place 2 streaming yet. But beyond that, following up on its acclaimed, hit predecessor from 2018, the masterfully crafted, breathlessly intense A Quiet Place Part II was literally made to be a shared experience in the movie theater (especially for its stunning sound design) which is why writer and director John Krasinski opted to delay its release from March 20, 2020, to May 28, 2021, after COVID-19 made that impossible. Read our review for A Quiet Place Part II.
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
After achieving a peaceful, cooperative existence on an English farm with crop grower Jeremy Fisher (Domhnall Gleeson), a conniving Rabbit (voiced by James Corden) and his furry family seek adventure past the countryside after Jeremy and his new wife, Bea (Rose Byrne) go on a vacation of their own.
Why it is a good option to see in theaters: A sequel to its hit predecessor from 2018, the surprisingly funny, delightfully chaotic Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway is a perfect option for taking the whole family to the movie theater (especially for those too young to see A Quiet Place Part II, which is why it was delayed from its original release April 3, 2020 until June 11, 2021, after COVID-19 made that impossible. Read our review for Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.
The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
After achieving a peaceful, cooperative kinship with the difficult assassin he was previously tasked to protect (Samuel L. Jackson), a successful bodyguard for hire (Ryan Reynolds) struggling to give up his violent career is instead roped into a new mission: protecting his friend’s even more dangerous con artist spouse (Salma Hayek).
Why it is a good option to see in theaters: The sequel to the 2017 The Hitman's Bodyguard, the thoroughly funny and action-packed The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard see the continued revival of the buddy cop comedy that spices things up with a romantic twist by adding Salma Hayek into the mix. Read our review for The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard.
In The Heights
A young, ambitious bodega owner (Hamilton star Anthony Ramos), the gorgeous hairdresser he pines for (Melissa Barrera), and others from a culturally diverse New York City neighborhood struggle to make ends meet while dreaming of a better life.
Why it is a good option to see in theaters: Much like another musical originally created by and starring Lin-Manuel Miranda (that was recorded and released streaming on Disney+), director Jon M. Chu’s cinematic adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway hit In the Heights is a stunning, infectious treat mostly told through music which also acts as an inspiring parable about following your aspirations that you could stream on HBO Max if you want to miss out on sharing the rousing energy it creates in a public space. Read our review for In The Heights.
Watch It On Streaming
Luca (Disney+)
A young sea monster (Jacob Tremblay) who dreams of a life outside of the water is inspired by another older, more adventurous young sea monster (Jack Dylan Grazer) to explore the Italian Riviera where he befriends a human girl (Emma Berman) unwitting to his true nature.
Why it is a good option to watch at home on streaming: Some of the most acclaimed and beloved animated films of all time have been the workings of Pixar, who - in the midst of COVID-19 - have assumed a temporarily exclusive residency on Disney+, where the whole family can stream the award-winning animation studio’s latest inventive, heartwarming, international adventure Luca as of Friday, June 18, 2021. Read our Luca review.
Fatherhood (Netflix)
A man (Kevin Hart) is forced to figure out how to raise his daughter on his own when his wife suddenly passes away the day after their child is born.
Why it is a good option to watch at home on streaming: Some of the most popular comedy movies in recent memory have been headlined by stand-up comedian Kevin Hart, who takes on his most serious role yet in director Paul Weitz’s Fatherhood - a dramedy, available to stream on Netflix Friday, June 18, 2021, based on the true story that inspired Matt Logelin’s book Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Love & Loss.
A Family (Netflix)
A man who was taken in by the Yakuza at a young age after the untimely death of his father grows up to start a family of his own, whom he must now protect from those who raised him.
Why it is a good option to watch at home on streaming: Some of the most visually striking, emotionally engrossing, and indelibly brutal thrillers in recent memory have come, not just from the United States, but from overseas, such as A Family - a Japanese language thriller, exclusively available for American audiences to stream on Netflix Friday, June 18, 2021, that also happens to deal with themes of love and loss.
Cruella (Disney+)
A penniless, orphaned young woman (Academy Award winner Emma Stone) aspires to make a name for herself in England’s fashion industry, no matter what the cost may be.
Why it is a good option to watch at home on streaming: Instead of turning 1961’s 101 Dalmatians into the latest live action remake of its own animated classic movies (which would have been for the second time, I might add), Disney instead decided to focus on the earlier years of its eponymous villain, the despicable Cruella de Vil in Cruella - from I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie - which was released theatrically, but is also currently available to Disney+ subscribers with a Premier Access fee of $29.99. Read our Cruella review.
Raya And The Last Dragon (Disney+)
A young, ambitious warrior (Star Wars: The Last Jedi actress Kelly Marie Tran) aspires to stop an evil force threatening humanity with the help of last known dragon on Earth (Golden Globe winner Awkwafina), who turns out not to be the fierce creature she expected.
Why it is a good option to watch at home on streaming: As of June 4, 2021, families with a Disney+ subscription no longer need to pay Disney+’s Premier Access fee to stream Raya the Last Dragon, one of Disney Animation’s most exciting features in years. Read our Raya and the Last Dragon review.
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (HBO Max)
Famed paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) try to help prove the innocence of a young man (Ruairi O’Connor) on trial for murder who pleads non-guilty by reason of demonic possession.
Why it is a good option to watch at home on streaming: Inspired by a true court case that made headlines around the world in 1981, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It - the third installment in a series of horror movies that spawned a successful shared universe - boasts one of the most fascinating concepts in the franchise yet and could be experienced in a dark movie theater, but watching from home on HBO Max might be scarier. Read our The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It review.
Past Releases Now On Streaming And VOD
Willy’s Wonderland (Hulu)
A soft-spoken, nameless loner reluctantly takes a job as a custodian at a condemned family attraction that suddenly becomes overrun with possessed, killer animatronics.
Why it is another good new option to watch at home: Speaking of horror movies with fascinating concepts, Willy’s Wonderland - recently made available to stream on Hulu - is essentially what would happen if you put Nicolas Cage in the world of the popular Five Nights at Freddy’s video game and I honestly cannot think of a more glorious way for fans of campy, B-movie gore to spend 88 minutes.
Wrath Of Man (VOD)
A mysterious loner takes a job as a cash truck security guard and surprises his co-workers by effortlessly botching an attempted heist, leaving them to wonder who he really is and what his true intentions are.
Why it is another good new option to watch at home: See co-writer and director Guy Ritchie at his most serious in years and Jason Statham at, arguably, his most badass in years in the cold, yet invigorating, revenge thriller Wrath of Man - already a box office hit that is also available to rent for $19.99 on Video On Demand. Read our Wrath of Man review.
Nobody (VOD)
A seemingly average, middle-aged family man who, through a series of events, which we won't spoil here, gets on the wrong side of the wrong people and has to do what he must to keep his family safe.
Why it is another good new option to watch at home: See Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk at, undeniably, his most badass ever in the unique, John Wick style crime story Nobody - already a critical and commercial smash that is now available to purchase on for $19.99 Video on Demand. Read our Nobody review.
Whether you are in the mood to get back into the movie theater or spend quality time with family or friends from the comfort of your own home, at least you have plenty of great options to choose from no matter which method you prefer. That being said, is there are movie you like the most or our most excited to see?