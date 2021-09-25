Swingers: What The Cast Of The Comedy Is Doing Now

In a world filled with amazing comedy movies, there is one I’ve always thought of as one of the most iconic, and that is Swingers. While the cast for the comedy isn’t as big as some of the other intense ensembles that we have seen for other comedies, it’s still just as star-studded.

Big names like Jon Favreau, Vince Vaughn, and several others appeared in Swingers, and went on to have eventful careers with plenty of awesome hits. If you’ve been wondering where the Swingers cast has gone after their success, look no further than here.

Jon Favreau (Mike Peters)

Jon Favreau, who played the main character, Mike Peters, in Swingers, has had quite the career since the release of the film. Favreau actually wrote Swingers, but has since gone on to star in several films - as well as direct, write, and create new TV shows.

In terms of acting, Jon Favreau has appeared in several different types of films. One of his biggest roles has been playing Happy Hogan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a role that he had as early as Iron Man (which he also directed), and has continued for more than a decade. Other acting roles include the disaster film, Deep Impact, the comedy The Break-Up, the hilarious Christmas film, Four Christmases, the Leonardo DiCpario-led The Wolf of Wall Street, and Chef, a film directed and written by Favreau as well.

In terms of directing or writing, Favreau has been nonstop. There are plenty of Jon Favreau movies and TV shows. He directed the Christmas film, Elf, the space adventure Zathura, and directed two Disney live-action films, The Jungle Book and The Lion King, among others. One of his biggest projects thus far has been creating the Disney+ original series, The Mandalorian, which is going into its third season in 2022. He is also working on a spinoff show, titled The Book of Boba Fett, that will be premiering later this year.

Truly, there is no stopping Favreau, and I can’t wait to see what he does next.

Vince Vaughn (Trent Walker)

Another big name from Swingers, Vince Vaughn played Trent Walker in the film and has been busy with other acting projects since then.

In terms of film, there are so many Vince Vaughn movies, most of which have been comedies. This includes Old School, Wedding Crashers, The Break-Up (alongside Favreau), Four Christmasses (again, alongside Favreau), Fred Claus, The Internship, The Dilemma, and many others. But that doesn’t mean he didn’t have great dramatic roles as well, including a part in Return to Paradise, the remake of the psychological thriller, Psycho, Hacksaw Ridge, Dragged Across Concrete, Fighting with my Family and more.

On television, Vaughn has appeared in several miniseries and television series, such as Season 2 of True Detective on HBO, F is for Family, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and many others. Coming up, he’s going to be in the comedy, Queenpins, so keep an eye out for him popping up in theaters.

Ron Livingston (Rob)

Moving on, Rob in Swingers was played by Ron Livingston, and he’s appeared in several films and TV series’. Some of these movies include Office Space, Little Black Book, The Time Traveler’s Wife, The Odd Life of Timothy Green, had a part in The Conjuring the first film in The Conjuring universe, the comedy Vacation, and many others.

With TV, Ron Livingston has had a successful career appearing in plenty of shows. Livingston was in the main cast of the HBO miniseries Band of Brothers, had a recurring role on The Practice, and appeared in several episodes on the popular drama/comedy, Sex and the City. He also appeared on Standoff and Defying Gravity, and had a major recurring part on Boardwalk Empire. Livingston starred in Loudermilk, and currently stars as Jon Dixon in a recurring appearance on the ABC drama, A Million Little Things.

Coming up, he’ll be appearing in The Flash film as Henry Allen, and an upcoming film called Pep. He will also have a role in the Pantheon TV series, voicing Waxman, so it looks like the next couple of years are going to be filled with some awesome projects from the talented actor.

Patrick Van Horn (Sue)

Among the group of friends who hang out and hit the town with Mike and Trent is Sue, played by Patrick Van Horn. Since Swingers, Horn appeared in comedic films until 2008. This includes Three to Tango, Free Enterprise, and Four Christmases alongside both Jon Favreau and Vince Vaughn again.

It doesn’t seem that Patrick Van Horn has done anything in film or television in recent years, but at the very least, we can watch some of his older performances.

Alex Désert (Charles)

Alex Désert played Charles in Swingers, and has had a busy career since his portrayal in the film. In terms of movies, Désert appeared in the romantic comedy film, High Fidelity, the Steve Carell-led Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, and more.

He’s also appeared in several TV shows, including the 1990s version of The Flash, the coming of age series, Boy Meets World, the sitcom, Becker, voiced several characters in The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, The LeBrons, Better Things, Sing It! And many more. He’s also taken up voicing Carl Carlson and Lou in The Simpsons, replacing Hank Azeria.

Coming up, Désert has multiple things lined up, including TV shows Women of the Movement, A League of Their Own, and The Breakup Diet. He will also be appearing in the films Bolivar, and Everything I Ever Wanted to Tell My Daughter About Men, so he’s going to have a fun couple of years filled with plenty of awesome things to look forward to.

Heather Graham (Lorraine)

Heather Graham appeared as Lorraine in Swingers, and has gone on to have a great career in both television and film. Graham appeared in the comedy-drama, Boogie Nights, Lost in Space, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and several others. She's also among the memorable cast of The Hangover movies.

Graham has also appeared in a number of television shows and movies, including the thriller/drama, Flowers in the Attic, Scrubs, Emily’s Reasons Why Not, a recurring appearance in Californication, Flaked, Angie Tribeca, and Bliss, among many others. She also guest starred in the miniseries, The Stand, and played a part in the recent television film, Love, Guaranteed.

In the next couple of years, she’ll be appearing in a few films, including Oracle, On a Win and a Prayer, and Chosen Family, so keep an eye out for this one soon enough to appear in film.

Brooke Langton (Nikki)

In Swingers, Brooke Langton played Nikki, and since her performance, she’s appeared in many films and TV shows. On the big screen, she’s popped up in Playing Mona Lisa, The Replacements, Beautiful Dreamer, Chilly Christmas, Saving Christmas, and more.

With television, Langton has been a series regular on several TV shows, including the adventure drama, Extreme, the primetime soap opera, Melrose Place, the drama, The Net, the crime drama, Life, and many others. She’s also guest-starred on several shows, like The Good Cop, Bones, The Mentalist, Weeds, and more. She also had a recurring role on the action drama series, The Last Ship.

Even if the cast is small, they’ve done so much since their appearance in this hilarious comedy. And I can’t wait to see what the rest of them do next, whether that be comedy, drama, or anything in-between. Now, if you don’t mind me, I’m going to watch The Mandalorian again before Season 3.