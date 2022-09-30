'Bros': Judd Apatow & Director Talk New Billy Eichner Comedy

Powered by RedCircle

Producer Judd Apatow and director Nicholas Stollers join the show to discuss the making of Billy Eichner’s new romantic comedy Bros. This is one of our favorite movies of the year, and a return to form for the genre. We discuss infusing the story and character with Billy Eichner’s humor and own life story, how difficult it is to make a good rom-com, and we even make time for a look back at their earlier films.

Stick around for our full review of Bros, as well as Netflix’s Blonde and Peter Farrelly’s The Greatest Beer Run Ever.

00:00:00 - Intro

00:07:50 - Judd Apatow & Nicholas Stoller Interview

00:38:40 - Halloween Ends Final Trailer Reaction

00:51:12 - This Week In Movies

00:53:04 - The Greatest Beer Run Ever Review

01:03:54 - Blonde Review

01:20:40 - Bros Review

01:33:39 - Our Favorite Double Features

01:45:33 - Outro

