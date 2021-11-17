Director Reinaldo Marcus Green Talks Will Smith In 'King Richard'

Powered by RedCircle

Director Reinaldo Marcus Green joins the show to chat about King Richard, starring Will Smith as Richard Williams, father, and coach to Venus and Serena Williams. He discusses collaborating with the great Robert Elswit, Will Smith’s incredible performance, the technical challenges of shooting tennis, and more.

