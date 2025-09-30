The Penguin’s Colin Farrell Explains Why He Likes Being Nominated For Awards More Than Winning Them (And Makes A Lovely Point)

When it comes to awards, Colin Farrell has had a pretty damn good year. The Irish actor earned widespread acclaim at the end of last year playing the titular role in the HBO Max original series The Penguin, and a positive consequence of that was getting a lot of attention from award-giving groups in 2025 – starting with him winning "Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film" at the Golden Globes and more recently seeing him nominated for two Emmys (one as an actor, one as a producer). But while Farrell surely appreciates the accolades and the hardware, he is of the opinion that being up for a prize is better than winning one.

Colin Farrell has more than a few proverbial trophies on his mantle, having collected them for not only The Penguin but for his work in films like The Banshees Of Inisherin and In Bruges, but he recently told The Hollywood Reporter that he has a perspective on awards that is different than most. As great as it can be to win, being declared a winner means being singled out, and her prefers to be part of "the community." He explained,

The nominations are the most joyous part of it. Winning an award is a little bit of separation. The real juice is just being part of the community, when you and another group of actors are told: You did OK.

What's not to love about that take? Unless an actor is on the cast of a TV series that goes on for years and years, the profession can be a regular source of temporary work relationships, as each new project one signs on for features a new cast and crew. During awards season, however, all of the nominees can be excited that their work has earned positive recognition, and the same group of stars frequently connect at the wide variety of events that are held.

In addition to all of the success surrounding his work on The Penguin, Colin Farrell also recently received the Golden Icon Award at the Zurich Film Festival – a celebration of his entire career. The actor's new movie, the Edward Berger-directed drama Ballad Of A Small Time Player, just premiered at the event ahead of its theatrical release on October 15 (it will be arriving for Netflix subscribers on October 29).

Fans of Colin Farrell are living in rich times, as in addition to The Penguin (available to stream with a HBO Max subscription) and the forthcoming release of Ballad Of A Small Time Player, the actor is also featured opposite Margot Robbie in the new romantic dramedy A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, which is in theaters now. He is expected to reprise his role as Oz Cobb in Matt Reeves' upcoming DC movie The Batman: Part II (dated for 2027), and there have been reports that he will play Sgt. Rock in the DC Universe.