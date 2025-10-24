If You Wondered Who Was Buying, Kim Kardashian Admitted One Of Her All’s Fair Co-Stars Does Wear That Viral Skims ‘Bush’ Underwear

Kim Kardashian has never been afraid to include unique and unexpected items as part of her billion-dollar SKIMS line — whether that’s the infamous nipple bra or edible underwear for Valentine’s Day. She’s done it again recently with the debut of her Faux Hair Micro String Thong, aka the “bush” underwear, and it turns out one of her All’s Fair co-stars is a satisfied customer.

The faux hair thong is completely sold out on the SKIMS website (there’s a waitlist), so it’s clear that somebody out there is snatching up the furry panties. As Kim Kardashian attended the UK premiere of All’s Fair ahead of the legal drama hitting the 2025 TV schedule on November 4, she was asked if anyone in the cast might be secretly sporting the item underneath their wardrobe. She told Capital:

Oh, you know what? They are! Sarah [Paulson] will talk about it proudly.

I love that Sarah Paulson is supporting her co-star in that way, and that she wasn’t shy to tell Kim Kardashian about it. The American Horror Story regular may be proud of her purchase, but many fans are a bit confused by it.

It’s not quite as perplexing as the SKIMS swim gloves, but there is a lot of chatter about the bush thongs online from people joking that they can grow their own for free. It does seem kind of like a hat-on-a-hat situation, or you’re just putting hair back there after doing the work to remove it.

(Image credit: Ser Baffo/Disney)

However, just like the nipple bra was celebrated for what it provides women who have had mastectomies or who are unhappy with their own nipples for whatever reason, the faux hair thong could give the same confidence boost to those who are unable to grow pubic hair due to alopecia, chemotherapy, etc.

Or, perhaps you just want to mix up how things look down there. SKIMS’ Faux Hair Micro String Thong comes in 12 different color combinations, with the thong offered in skin tones from Clay to Cocoa, with hair (straight and curly options) in either Blonde, Ginger, Brown or Black.

Each item costs $32, and available sizes range from XXS to 4X — if you can get them in stock, of course.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This isn’t the All’s Fair cast’s first experience with Kim Kardashian’s clothing line. Glenn Close and Niecy Nash showed off some black sleep sets that were gifted to them by their co-star. That seems like a nice gesture as they got acquainted on the set of Ryan Murphy’s legal drama.

All’s Fair, in which Kim Kardashian plays a character inspired by real-life divorce attorney to the stars, Laura Wasser, is set to premiere on Tuesday, November 4, for those with a Hulu subscription. Am I the only one who will be wondering if Sarah Paulson is sporting the bush underwear underneath that power suit (and what color combo she went with)?

Be sure to also catch Kim and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family on The Kardashians Season 7, with new episodes each Thursday.