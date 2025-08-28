Critics Have Seen Katrina: Come Hell Or High Water, And Seem To Be Saying The Same Thing About Netflix's Spike Lee Doc
Katrina: Come Hell and High Water features another great Spike Lee joint
Spike Lee is no stranger to documentaries about Hurricane Katrina and the devastation it brought to New Orleans, as he previously made two of the best: When the Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Parts and If God Is Willing and Da Creek Don’t Rise. The acclaimed director and documentarian has seemingly completed his trilogy with his part in making Katrina: Come Hell and High Water, a three-part 2025 Netflix original docuseries about the storm, the flood, and its aftermath. Critics have watched the series, which is now streaming with a Netflix subscription, and seem to be saying the same thing about the new TV series.
The first two episodes directed by Geeta Gandbhir (“We Gonna Ride it Out Like We Always Do”) and Samantha Knowles (“Shelter of Last Resort”), respectively, help create a “stirring tribute,” as the Guardian’s Jack Seale writes, but it’s Lee’s “God Takes Care of Fools and Babies,” which features interviews with the likes of NOLA native Wendell Pierce, where the doc becomes a “rich oral history”:
Esther Zuckerman of the New York Times made similar comments about three-part Come Hell and High Water, pointing out that while the first two episodes do a great job of telling the story, it’s the Spike Lee portion that “set this series apart”:
Comparing it to the vast number of other Hurricane Katrina documentaries that have come out ahead of the storm’s 20th anniversary, Ben Travers of IndieWire writes that the first two chapters “play like loosely connected context” ahead of Spike Lee’s 90-minute finale:
Then there is the Boston Globe’s Chris Vognar, who described “God Takes Care of Fools and Babies” as a “Spike Lee Joint” that charts its own path that is something completely unique with the filmmaker’s unflinching commentary and visual style:
It’s safe to say that critics really enjoy the third and final act of Katrina: Come Hell and High Water, which is evident by the acclaimed documentary’s perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. If you want to learn about the tragedy Hurricane Katrina and how New Orleans changed in the aftermath, Spike Lee's painfully relevant doc will do the trick.
