Adam Sandler Reveals How Murder Mystery 2 Co-Star Jennifer Aniston Is Helping To Keep Him Fit

There is no one on this Earth I envy more than those who can call themselves a friend to Adam Sandler. Jennifer Aniston has been close to the Billy Madison star for quite some time, even before starring opposite him in Just Go With It and later Netflix’s Murder Mystery. The long friendship is probably why Aniston is so conscious about Sandler’s health, as he has now revealed just how his Murder Mystery 2 co-star helps to keep him healthy when they work together, something that will hopefully continue for the filming of the upcoming sequel for Netflix .

In a quote for Jennifer Aniston’s profile feature, the Sandman told The Hollywood Reporter that the Friends star regularly schemes with his wife to make him a “healthier human being”. Apparently, she does so in multiple ways. Here’s what the former SNL cast member says, in his own words:

She's certainly not afraid to have me show up on a set, and in my trailer is a whole bunch of whatever shake I should be drinking and it's usually green. And I actually drink it so I can look her in the eye. She and my wife have a nice time tag-teaming to try to make me a healthier human being. Like, they want me to stretch more — eventually be able to touch my toes, which I'm about 9 inches away from.

Adam Sandler is famously humble, even frequenting cheap eats such as IHOP and being a real class act when it comes to his fans. He also seems to be cool with being the center of a TikTok trend centered on his nonchalant fashion sense. Even so, I’d imagine there aren’t too many people outside his own family that he’d feel obligated to drink a green smoothie for and, apparently, his old buddy qualifies as one he wouldn’t be able to “look in the eye” if he didn’t follow through with her wishes.

Even though the Hubie Halloween star claims he can’t get within even half a foot of his toes with a stretch, I find that somewhat hard to believe. While he doesn’t really look it, the actor and comedian can ball with the best of them . He has been seen playing pickup basketball on many occasions, and he’s actually really good.

With that kind of skill, he has to be in some kind of decent shape, even if the idea of drinking a green smoothie has to be strongly encouraged by his wife and a friendship with Jennifer Aniston that's lasted decades. If he’s going to take health advice from anyone, though, Aniston would be a good choice, because she’s still an absolute marvel to behold.