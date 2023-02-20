Ashton Kutcher Just Talked About His Coffee Habits, And I'm Rattled About What He Uses Instead Of Creamer

Ashton Kutcher has a lot going on right now. From a cameo appearance on That ‘90s Show, to his new Netflix movie with Reese Witherspoon, Your Place or Mine, the actor is definitely promoting a lot. What keeps him going through the work madness is a good cup of coffee, it seems. That's totally normal, given that many of us need that extra boost. However, Kutcher recently revealed an unexpectedly odd thing that he puts in his cup of joe instead of creamer, and I can’t stop thinking about it.

During an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the That ‘70s Show alum and the titular host shared some of the things that they've been obsessed with as of late. Kutcher chose to reveal that he’s been loving replacing his creamer with another early-morning staple. He simply said:

Orange Juice in the coffee.

This revelation was met with vocal surprise from both the audience and Clarkson herself. While orange juice is another great beverage to have in the wee hours of the morning, you'd think that combining it with coffee would completely ruin both beverages. However, the Jobs actor stood by his choice, explaining how a tiny bit of orange juice actually improves his morning brew. He explained:

Hold on, Hold on, Hold on. I’m not big on creamers. I don’t like creamer. I usually drink black coffee. That is my go-to, black coffee. I just like black coffee. But occasionally, I like light roast black coffee. One of the things about light roast black coffee is that it has citrus notes in it. It's the acidity that gives it a brightness when you’re drinking coffee. So it doesn't get that burnt sense about it. So if i ever have a medium roast coffee and I’m like, ‘I really would prefer for this to be a little bit more light roast’, I’ll put a splash -- not very much -- just a splash of orange juice, and it up brightens up the coffee and gives it just a little bit of sweetness.

This still strikes me as odd, but I guess it’s worth trying. There are always different coffee trends making the rounds, so maybe Ashton Kutcher is just ahead of the curve. After all, he is a businessman and entrepreneur in addition to being an actor, so he’s always forecasting trends and seeing what people are talking about. Maybe orange juice and coffee is the next big thing. This isn’t the first time Kutcher’s seemingly strange practices have attracted attention. He and his wife Mila Kunis, attracted a myriad of thoughts and opinions when they revealed that they don’t bathe their children every day. This statement has since been clarified, though it definitely sparked much debate.

The leading man's latest film, Your Place or Mine won’t require any coffee breaks for audiences, though. It is a fun, flirty romantic comedy that is very reminiscent of the ‘90s favorites that made both him and Reese Witherspoon stars. In the film, two lifelong friends decide to swap homes in order to open up different parts of their lives. They both soon realize, however, that what they were looking for may have been in front of them all along. It’s incredibly charming and might definitely go down easier than a mix of OJ and coffee.

Your Place or Mine is now available for rom-com loving Netflix subscribers, and they can also find That '90s Show there. In addition, Ashton Kutcher fans have the ability revisit his star-making performance in That ‘70s Show, which is currently streaming with a Peacock subscription, along with other great films for romantic comedy addicts. For more information on other films headed to theaters and streaming in the near future, make sure to consult our 2023 new movie release schedule.