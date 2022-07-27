Bre Tiesi Reveals Why She And Nick Cannon Kept The Birth Of Legendary Love Cannon A Secret From Fans

For all his various talents and achievements, Nick Cannon has in recent years built up a reputation as being one of the most prolific child-conceivers in Hollywood. The Wild ‘n Out creator, who has maintained responsibility regarding each of his children , recently took part in announcing the birth of his eighth child , whose excellent name is Legendary Love Cannon, alongside the bitty baby’s mother, model Bre Tiesi. As it turns out, though, that birth announcement was not put forth in the immediate aftermath, with Tiesi revealing that li’l Legendary was actually born on June 28, and that she intentionally held the news from spreading right after the kiddo was born.

With friends, fans and followers all celebrating Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon’s new bundle of joy, some were trying to make sense of things after the model and influencer posted a workout pic from inside a gym. It was around this time that Tiesi invited fans to ask her anything related to her pregnancy, labor and life as a new mom, and posted some of her replies to Instagram Stories . After someone asked how she was working out so soon, Tiesi shared that Legendary was born earlier than many likely expected, saying:

When you have natural delivery you actually recover much quicker! I waited 3 weeks to be cleared and took it easy, listened to my body.

After another fan proposed a similar question, offering a suggestion for her to let her body heal, Tiesi responded by saying she was healed, and that her baby was now a month old. Which, naturally, sparked someone else to ask how she managed to keep the news from going public for that entire stretch. She responded by bringing up their unsuccessful attempt to have a baby shower ceremony on the down low, saying:

Lol. I had planned on keeping a secret my whole pregnancy and announcing when he was born or his first bday, etc. Butttt someone sold me out months in… After that I knew to never say how far along I was and I had enough photos to keep posting like I was pregnant. I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again.. Y’all see what I want you to see.

At the time, part of the decision to hold off on publicly revealing Tiesi’s pregnancy tied into how close that news came to the tragic death of Nick Cannon’s son Zen at five months old . Cannon didn’t want to appear disrespectful to Zen’s mother, Alyssa Scott, and also had his own mental struggles with allowing himself to celebrate while still mourning.

The highly personal labor video Bre Tiesi shared on YouTube and other social media posts featured her, Cannon and their baby in a variety of different locations and outfits, so it did seem like they would have been exhaustingly busy had Legendary actually been born when the news was announced.

Bre Tiesi also addressed the issue of why they decided to keep the birth a secret for as long as they did, reflecting on negative online criticisms that she’s faced for being a mother to one of Nick Cannon’s children. In her words:

I took my time because I wanted to enjoy my son and my family and allow my body, mind, and soul the true peace to recover and embrace every moment. The internet is a dark, nasty place, and this was the most vulnerable thing I’ve ever done. I’m glad I made this choice. I would [have] been too fragile right after.. The fact that people go out of [their] way to try and say the most horrible things to people they don’t know, and [their] goal is to be hurtful and nasty, and that even something as beautiful as a new life can’t filter their hate and malice. I had to protect my son.