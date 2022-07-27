Bre Tiesi Reveals Why She And Nick Cannon Kept The Birth Of Legendary Love Cannon A Secret From Fans
For all his various talents and achievements, Nick Cannon has in recent years built up a reputation as being one of the most prolific child-conceivers in Hollywood. The Wild ‘n Out creator, who has maintained responsibility regarding each of his children, recently took part in announcing the birth of his eighth child, whose excellent name is Legendary Love Cannon, alongside the bitty baby’s mother, model Bre Tiesi. As it turns out, though, that birth announcement was not put forth in the immediate aftermath, with Tiesi revealing that li’l Legendary was actually born on June 28, and that she intentionally held the news from spreading right after the kiddo was born.
With friends, fans and followers all celebrating Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon’s new bundle of joy, some were trying to make sense of things after the model and influencer posted a workout pic from inside a gym. It was around this time that Tiesi invited fans to ask her anything related to her pregnancy, labor and life as a new mom, and posted some of her replies to Instagram Stories. After someone asked how she was working out so soon, Tiesi shared that Legendary was born earlier than many likely expected, saying:
After another fan proposed a similar question, offering a suggestion for her to let her body heal, Tiesi responded by saying she was healed, and that her baby was now a month old. Which, naturally, sparked someone else to ask how she managed to keep the news from going public for that entire stretch. She responded by bringing up their unsuccessful attempt to have a baby shower ceremony on the down low, saying:
At the time, part of the decision to hold off on publicly revealing Tiesi’s pregnancy tied into how close that news came to the tragic death of Nick Cannon’s son Zen at five months old. Cannon didn’t want to appear disrespectful to Zen’s mother, Alyssa Scott, and also had his own mental struggles with allowing himself to celebrate while still mourning.
The highly personal labor video Bre Tiesi shared on YouTube and other social media posts featured her, Cannon and their baby in a variety of different locations and outfits, so it did seem like they would have been exhaustingly busy had Legendary actually been born when the news was announced.
Bre Tiesi also addressed the issue of why they decided to keep the birth a secret for as long as they did, reflecting on negative online criticisms that she’s faced for being a mother to one of Nick Cannon’s children. In her words:
One can only hope that Bre Tiesi, Nick Cannon and Legendary Love Cannon are able to avoid all manner of negativity going forward as time goes on. Although similar conversations will no doubt surface if and when Abby De La Rosa gives birth to Cannon’s rumored ninth child.
