Bridgerton Season 3 Still Set To Bring The Sexy 'Condensation,' But What's Up With Those BTS Delay Rumors?

Well, dear reader, we are finally into the new year, and now that you’ve (hopefully) spent some time over the holidays relaxing and reading the Bridgerton books in order to prepare yourself for the third season of Netflix’s Regency romance hit, you probably have a very good question: What, exactly, is going on with the upcoming Bridgerton Season 3 ? We know that everyone reassembled to film last year, but haven’t heard too much about it since. It is still set to bring fans some sexy “condensation,” and we might know what’s going on with those rumors of behind the scenes delays.

What Are The Bridgerton Season 3 Delay Rumors?

It was at the end of December that the Daily Mail posted a report updating fans on the progress of the season of Bridgerton that will see Penelope and Colin finally find their happily ever after . According to the site’s sources, production had halted because Shonda Rhimes was unhappy with some of the scripts for the swoony romance. One noted:

Filming has been delayed due to the screenwriter not being happy with the direction of it. We have been told that it needs the fun back so there are changes, which of course means delays. One thing is for sure though, the production team want to get it right for Bridgerton fans so they enjoy it as much as they have in the past. There are some elements that Shonda is just not happy with so wants to change them. Some of it got very dark.

Apparently, information from the sources close to the production also claimed that the darkness in those scripts that were being rewritten involved some sex-based storyline.

What’s The Status Of Production On Bridgerton Season 3?

Though this update is troubling for a number of reasons, it was just a few days later that Hello! Magazine refuted the report. According to their source at the streaming giant, there have been no such production delays, and filming is going on as planned. However, there was no word on whether or not Rhimes was, in fact, unhappy with some of the “dark” storylines and requested rewrites.

While it appears that the new season is still going full steam ahead, the claims do make one wonder. Everyone knows that one of the reasons Bridgerton became such a massive hit is because of how it blended historical details with dramatic relationship developments , frothy romance, and some of the sexiest sex scenes to ever take place in a show set in this period of history, sometimes for multiple couples per season. So, which characters could have been involved in such a potentially troubling sexy storyline?

Penelope has been quite a wallflower (though a rather duplicitous one), but her portrayer, Nicola Coughlan, teased in the spring of 2022 that viewers who enjoy the sexytimes would be “extremely pleased” by what Pen and Colin eventually get up to . And, Simone Ashley, who plays the now newly appointed viscountess after marrying Anthony at the end of Season 2, told E! News in October that she was “very happy” with each script as she read them, and that the new season would “get super steamy” to the point where it turns into “condensation central.”