Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Argues Against Fans' Claims About His Tell-All's Effect On Her And Sons' Relationship

Another chapter in the ongoing saga between former spouses Britney Spears and Kevin Federline has been unfolding as of late. Federline recently released a tell-all memoir, You Thought You Knew, in which he made a number of claims regarding his ex-wife’s alleged behavior. Fans have since come to Spears’ defense, and many seem to be of the thinking that the book is having a negative impact not just on the singer herself but on her relationship with her and Federline’s sons as well. Now, K-Fed is addressing that notion.

Before the release of Federline’s book, Spears was reportedly estranged from their two sons – Sean Preston (20) and Jayden James (19). Per recent reports from insiders, though, the boys have been seeking to gradually reconcile with Spears. Federline also recently said on Talk Shop Live that his sons were looking to mend fences with their mom, saying they “absolutely” love their mother and that he’s “always wanted for them to have a connection” with her. As for whether he and Spears have actually spoken, Federline says:

We haven’t talked specifically, but I know that she’s talked to our sons, which is good.

Excerpts of the “Lose Control” performer’s memoir were released shortly ahead of its release and, in the book, he accused Britney Spears of indulging in inappropriate behavior around their sons. He claimed that while their kids would sleep, Spears would stand in the doorway and hold a knife. Additionally, Federline alleged that his ex was doing cocaine while breastfeeding. While Federline claims Spears lost custody due to her partying, he also said that he himself partied a great deal as well.

Amid the book’s release, Spears’ representative spoke out and claimed that her former husband was “profiting off” her. The blowback also seeped into social media, with Spears herself even denouncing the claims with a since-deleted post on X. Various fans chimed in with messages of support, including rapper Nicki Minaj, who called out Federline on the platform. Despite the backlash he’s faced for his comments, Federline argues that he hasn’t harmed Spears’ efforts to reconnect with their sons:

I know that a lot of people think that this book hurts that situation, but we’ve done everything else. We’ve tried every single thing. And when you’re dealing with a situation like this, if I have to be the bad guy and everybody has to hate me, well, so be it. I’ll do that for my kids to be able to have a relationship with their mother.

Kevin Federline previously said that money was not the reason he decided to write his book and that he wanted the opportunity to tell his story in the way that Britney Spears told hers in her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me. During a recent interview, Federline also stated that he was concerned about Spears, as he said he believed she was “racing toward something irreversible.” On the other hand, Spears has posted about dealing with the “horrible things” that have been said about her as of late.

Based on everything that’s transpired thus far, it would seem the Spears/Federline feud likely won’t culminate in the two exes having a heart-to-heart. At the very least, however, it sounds like Spears and her boys are trying to find some common ground.