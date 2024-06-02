'Pretty In Pink': Britney Spears Is Ready For Bikini Weather, And Hot Pink Is The Color Of The Week

It’s not exactly unusual behavior for Britney Spears to throw on a bikini; in fact she threw one on the other day to announce vacation plans . Now’s the perfect time to don one, however, as the weather is heating up. This weekend she rocked not one, but two hot pink looks, including a bikini meant for some fun in the sun and another outfit meant for a night out.

Neutrals have been the popular color palate in swimwear for some time now–though the jury is out on whether the white bikini will replace the perennially popular black bikini look -- yet Britney’s all about doing her own thing, and I appreciate that she went with a hot pink color to stand out from the crowd. The 42-year-old singer rocked heels, a choker and a tie bikini while modeling the latest fashion at her home in sunny California.

A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears) A photo posted by on

This wasn’t her first “pretty in pink” look this week, either. It was actually her second take on the color. In another video, the “Hold It Against Me” singer wore a hot pink satin look meant for a night out, which is intriguing, given she recently made comments about why she never goes out anymore. She paired it with the same choker and different heels.

A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears) A photo posted by on

Ms. Spears is an avid shopper, and given recent headlines about her spending patterns and potentially going broke, shopping for a bunch of new outfits might feed fuel into the fire. However, Spears has been very candid about how she shops in the past, and has been clear that she avoids designer labels. She's shown off outfits from stores like Forever XXI, Lulus, and even Amazon that can be bought relatively cheaply in the past. And a lot of times when she's showing off nicer looks they are tops, dresses and swimwear that can still be bought at places like Revolve or Anthropologie -- it's rare to see her spending on something truly designer.

Having said this, her budget is still a lot larger than ours. A bombshell report back in 2017 indicated The X Factor star spent a whopping $69,668 on her wardrobe that year -- and that's not adjusted for post-COVID inflation. Still insiders have more recently noted that while she buys a lot of clothes "it's not a huge problem," with one person confirming to US Weekly:

Britney buys a lot of clothes online. She isn’t buying designer.

Ms. Spears also enjoys trying on her new looks and sharing them with fans. It's looking like this summer is going to be a hot pink one for her, and we'll keep you posted along the way -- particularly if the hot pink bikini catches on. Honestly, it would be a fun change up.