‘Everybody Probably Need To Mind They Damn Business’: Busta Rhymes Was Asked To Weigh In On Diddy And He Did Not Hold Back

At this point, it’s hard to imagine that there is anybody left in the world who doesn’t have a strong opinion about Sean “Diddy” Combs that they’re willing to share. The famous rapper is currently in prison awaiting trial for charges that include sex trafficking and racketeering. Yet, there is one person who, while he might have opinions, is happy to keep them to himself for now, and that person is Busta Rhymes.

Extra recently caught up with Busta Rhymes and asked him what he thought about the current situation regarding Diddy. The fellow rapper kept his cards close to his vest, not saying anything to indicate how he really felt. He also criticized those who have been speaking out. Rhymes said…

I also would like for everyone to be mindful of the thirst and the urgency, of the need to speak on the situation. I think a lot of times people don’t realize how insensitive it could be to have opinions on things that you have no understanding of outside of what you’re being told.

A great deal has been said about Diddy over the last several months. First, his home was raided by federal authorities. Then, a video showing him abusing an ex-girlfriend surfaced. Following that, Diddy surrendered himself to authorities in New York when it came to light that he was going to be charged with several crimes.

Since then, a number of lawsuits have also been filed against Diddy from alleged victims who are accusing the rapper and mogul of sexual assault, including rape. Whatever the end result, it seems clear Diddy will be engulfed in legal battles for the foreseeable future.

As Busta Rhymes does point out, not incorrectly, most of us certainly don’t know all of the facts. The man hasn’t been found guilty yet. There are also a host of alleged victims, most of whom we don’t know anything about, and speaking out is potentially insensitive to them as well. Until more is known, Busta Rhymes says he’s going to stay quiet. Although, once the truth is known, the rapper says he’s all for justice being served. He continued…

I’m gonna reserve my opinions and I’m gonna wish the best for everyone involved and I think we really should take away what I’m saying. One thing that we should take away from what I’m saying is everybody probably need to mind their damn business until the truth is undisputed. At that point, justice needs to be served accordingly.

The truth likely won’t come out until the middle of next year. Diddy’s trial is currently set for May 2025. Until that time, Sean Combs remains incarcerated in Brooklyn, though his legal team has been working to appeal the ruling that denied him bail.