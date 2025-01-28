The Back In Action Ending Teases A Sequel And New Character. Here Are 8 Actors I Think Should Play Cameron Diaz's On-Screen Dad

Nothing has been confirmed at this point, but judging by the big tease during the Back in Action ending , there's certainly potential for a sequel, especially with the tease at the ending. And while I could go on a long spiel about what I think will happen in the follow-up to the remarkably popular Netflix movie , I instead want to focus on who I think could play Cameron Diaz’s on-screen dad (remember, his existence was teased just before the credits rolled?).

Considering the information provided throughout the movie about Diaz’s character, the fact that Glenn Close played her, and decades of watching all kinds of action and spy franchises, I’ve come up with a list of what I think are the best options. Here are my top picks for Back in Action 2 if the 2025 Netflix movie gets the teased sequel.

Gary Oldman

Gary Oldman is probably the most obvious choice to play Emily’s dad in Back in Action 2, but that doesn’t mean he’s a bad option. With plenty of experience in the world of spies – Slow Horses is one of the best Apple TV+ originals, and his performance in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy is underrated – and the ability to balance humor, drama, and action, this Academy Award winner would be tremendous.

I’m just over here imagining not only Oldman’s character and Emily having some kind of reunion after decades apart, but also the potential awkwardness of Matt meeting a father-in-law he never knew existed. Hell, just give me those two on some adventure and I’ll be happy.

Michael Douglas

Even though Emily’s mom, Ginny Curtis, played by Glenn Close, is British in Back in Action, it’s never mentioned if her father is a Brit or an American. That leaves the door open for all kinds of possibilities. One American actor I’d love to see enter the picture is Michael Douglas, who would be absolutely incredible as a long-lost father who probably has more tricks up his sleeves than years away from his daughter.

I'm not saying Back in Action 2 has to be some "what if" sequel to Fatal Attraction, in which Dan Gallagher and Alex Forrest had a daughter, but it would be great to see Douglas and Close share the screen again.

Pierce Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan’s James Bond used some ridiculous gadgets during his tenure as cinema’s most famous spy, and some of us have been waiting more than 20 years to see the beloved actor get back into the spy game. I would love to see Brosnan show up as Emily’s dad in a possible Back in Action sequel because there are just so many places the spy comedy could go.

Imagine this… Back in Action 2: Dads in Action, which would involve Brosnan and Jamie Foxx’s Matt having to team up to save Emily and/or their kids (I’m over here just laughing at a former spy loosely based on 007 coming to terms with being a grandfather). It probably won’t happen, but maybe I can manifest it.

Kevin Kline

Kevin Kline and Glenn Close were amazing together in The Big Chill. While a Back in Action sequel probably isn’t the best way for the two to share the screen again after 40-plus years, it could be a lot of fun, albeit a little absurd. Kevin Kline is one of those actors who can be great in just about anything, even when a movie is a honker like Wild Wild West, and generally seems to have a good time no matter the project.

After watching Kline’s work on Disclaimer, one of my favorite TV thrillers of 2024 , I’m convinced he could pull off a British accent if they made the character from across the pond like Emily’s mom; they could also make him more dramatic and deranged like his small-screen character.

Kurt Russell

There are a lot of badass Kurt Russell characters from the actor’s decades-long career, and I think he’d be perfect for a silly spy-action comedy like Back in Action. If a sequel is made, it would be wild to see the man who brought Snake Plisken and R.J. MacReady to life play a spy who has been doing God knows what for the past 30 or so years.

He’s got the action chops, he has great comedic timing, and he’s charming as all hell, which makes Russell one of my top choices for the role of Emily’s dad. I would love to see him trading barbs with Cameron Diaz on screen, flirting with Glenn Close’s Ginny, or having awkward conversations with Nigel (Jamie Demetriou) about who’s the real “granddad.”

Michael Keaton

The list of great Michael Keaton quotes could get a little bit longer if the former Batman actor were brought in for Back in Action 2 (Bat in Action, anyone? No?). The prolific actor has a dynamic range and a mystique that you don’t see all that much, and he has long shown that he can be as crazy as can be whenever needed. That kind of energy would be perfect for a movie like this.

With roles like Beetlejuice, Keaton has proven he can be funny and lovable even when being a little evil and condescending, and all of those traits would mesh well with the characters who have already been introduced so far.

Antonio Banderas

I’m not just including Antonio Banderas as an option because I think it would make for a great Shrek reunion with Cameron Diaz, but I’m not saying that’s not one of the reasons, either. It would be hilarious to see Princess Fiona and Puss in Boots channel some of that energy for a live-action movie ahead of the release of Shrek 5 , and I think they could make a funny father-daughter pairing.

Banderas, who has been great in action movies, comedies, dramas, thrillers, and pretty much every genre (yes, even musicals), could add a lot to the cast of the Netflix movie and give audiences a hilarious new character.

Jonathan Pryce

And then there is Jonathan Pryce, who has the acting chops to hold his own when sharing the screen with Glenn Close (as he showed in The Wife). Like Gary Oldman, Pryce has experience in the spy world, with his most recent offering also being Slow Horses. If he could channel that energy and make it a little bit more comedic, it could be hilarious. But on second thought, having Pryce be the straight guy in the mix could be even funnier.

Regardless of the direction the character would take, Back in Action 2 would be a lot better with someone like Pryce being a part of the cast.

Who knows when we’ll see the Back in Action sequel, or who’ll play Cameron Diaz’s on-screen dad? While we wait, there are plenty of great 2025 movies streaming for anyone with a Netflix subscription , with more on the way.