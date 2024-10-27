JLo And Ben Affleck Might Be Having Trouble Selling Their Hollywood Mansion, But Matthew Perry’s Just Sold For Millions One Year After His Death

Selling a house often signals a big change in one’s life. Maybe your family has expanded or you’ve relocated for a job opportunity. Other times, however, the reason isn’t so positive. For instance, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck putting their family home on the market was a signal that they were headed for divorce, and Matthew Perry’s mansion being up for sale was a reminder that the Friends actor is no longer with us. But as Bennifer struggles to offload their pricey palace, Perry’s just sold for millions.

Matthew Perry was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home last October, and that property is now under new ownership. The New York Times reports that real estate developer and movie producer Anita Verma-Lallian purchased the Pacific Palisades property for $8.55 million through an off-market deal. Perry paid $6 million for it when he bought it in 2020.

The 3,500-square-foot home features 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and sits on .4 acres of land. Matthew Perry reportedly did extensive renovations on his home, including the addition of the pool.

JLo allegedly put down quite a bit of her own money to renovate the $60 million mansion that she and Ben Affleck purchased as their family home in 2023. They’re now asking $68 million for it as they navigate a prenup-free divorce two years after tying the knot.

The home has been sitting on the market for months now, and while there’s some speculation that $68 million is too steep a price tag , Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim said it’s typical for a house of that size to take six months or longer to find a buyer. The real estate expert said the former couple may still lose money, predicting the home will sell for less than asking and will be subject to Los Angeles’ mansion tax.

Whoever does eventually purchase the 5-acre property will be getting 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms that include an overall 15 fireplaces, a spa with hair and nail salon inside, a massage room, sauna, wine room, whiskey lounge and movie theater. The grounds include a 5,000-square-foot sports facility that’s separate from the main house, and the whole area is double-gated to ensure the owner’s security.

The Affleck property is obviously much bigger than Matthew Perry’s, which the new owner has reportedly said she will use as a vacation home.

It’s been one year since the Friends star passed away at age 54. His death was initially reported as a drowning, and it was later learned that he had high amounts of ketamine in his system, which authorities said likely caused him to lose consciousness and slip under the water.