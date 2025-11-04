How Diddy Just Landed A Legal Win Following His Prison Transfer

Just days ago, Sean “Diddy” Combs reported to FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, marking the beginning of his prison stint. This past October, Combs was sentenced to serve four years – or roughly 50 months – behind bars. It was subsequently reported that the 55-year-old music industry veteran and his legal team would seek to appeal the sentencing while simultaneously making arrangements for his prison transfer. There’s now been an update on the appeal, and it marks a significant legal victory for Diddy.

Team Diddy filed for an appeal and formally asked that the process be expedited and, now, that request has been granted. According to NBC News, U.S. Circuit Court Judge Beth Robinson approved the request on Monday. This development is notable, considering that in many cases, the appeals process can be lengthy even when a high-profile client is involved. For instance, during their own legal proceedings, reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were subject to such wait times.

At this point, Sean Combs is set to be released from prison in May 2028, as recently reported. However, should this expedited appeal prove to be successful, it could theoretically shorten the Bad Boy Records founder’s prison stint. It should also be noted that, as is, a portion of time is already being subtracted from Combs’ sentence due to the time he served at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center. Ahead of his transfer, Combs had been incarcerated within the MDC since his arrest in September 2024.

Diddy was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution at the end of his trial in July and was acquitted of sex-trafficking and racketeering. The dropped charges were the more severe ones that the “Come to Me” performer was facing. As for the two offenses he was found guilty of, those fell under the jurisdiction of The Mann Act.

When it came to landing on a new prison for Combs, his team made it clear early on that they were eyeing FCI Fort Dix. Something that reportedly really appealed to them about it was the Residential Drug Abuse Treatment Program (or RDAP). The 9-12 month program offers assistance and support for those dealing with substance abuse issues, and Combs reportedly wanted to participate. By taking part in the program, inmates also have an opportunity to reduce their sentences and, in Diddy’s case, that gives him another chance to shave more time off in addition to the appeal attempt.

However, it’s still far from a certainty that Diddy will be released sooner than expected, at this point. At the same time, details about his post-prison life have already surfaced, specifically the rules he’ll have to adhere to for the first five years after his release. The “Been Around the World” rapper won’t be able to possess any firearms and adhere to searches as needed. He’ll also have to take part in outpatient programs related to mental health and drug abuse as well as domestic violence.

For now, Sean Combs’ appeal remains in motion, and Combs’ team has been ordered to share their brief by December 23. The brief from the U.S. Government will then be due by February 23, 2026 with the response from Combs’ lawyers then being due by March 13. Should everything proceed accordingly, oral arguments could be heard by April.