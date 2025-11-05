Kim Kardashian On Never Running Out Of Reality TV Content: 'And Then My Stepdad Will Turn Into A Woman, And I'm Like, We're Good'

It's safe to say by this point in the 2025 TV schedule that there's no greater dynasty in the realm of reality television than the extended Kardashian family, going from twenty seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians to seven seasons and counting of The Kardashians, available streaming now with a Hulu subscription. While Kim Kardashian has expanded out into scripted projects in recent years, she also opened up about her family never running out of reality TV content, even when they had their doubts in the past.

Ahead of the premiere of Hulu's All's Fair (which has since been panned by critics), Kim Kardashian and costar Sarah Paulson appeared on The Graham Norton Show. On the subject of how the family got into the reality TV spotlight in the first place, Kim clarified that it wasn't so much via her father despite his fame as part of the O.J. Simpson trial, which was adapted for television with David Schwimmer playing Robert Kardashian. She explained that a lot was due to her then-stepdad, going by the name Bruce Jenner at the time:

He was doing a lot of reality shows and he was kind of out there in the spotlight a lot. I think it was just the combination of all of those things and hanging out with Paris [Hilton] and being a part of that life... And then they asked us to shoot a pilot. We had no idea what it would really turn into, and then a show fell through that they were doing on the E! network, and they were like, 'Can you start filming next week? And film a whole series?' So we just kind of got thrown into it, and it lasted twenty years.

The SKIMS co-founder went on to share that Season 7 of The Kardashians is actually the family's "37th season filming a reality show," accounting for the twenty on E!, "ten seasons of spinoffs," and now the Hulu series. While it remains to be seen how much of a future she has on scripted television despite her willingness to reference her own divorces while getting into character for All's Fair, it's a safe bet that the new drama not exactly getting off to a strong start won't stop The Kardashians from attracting plenty of viewers.

In fact, when Sarah Paulson, seated on the couch next to her on the talk show, asked her to "spill the tea" on whether she and her family members ever recreated moments for the camera, Kim responded by bringing up when Bruce Jenner transitioned into Caitlyn Jenner. She said:

We didn't have to [recreate scenes]! Every time we were filming, sometimes at the end of the season, we were like, 'We're gonna be so boring. We've filmed every crazy thing that's possibly happened to us. What could we possibly film next? And then my stepdad will turn into a woman, and it'll be like, 'Oh, we have two more seasons! We're good!'

It's no wonder that Caitlyn Jenner was on Kim's mind when she opened up about the Kardashians' longevity on the small screen; not too long after, the episode of The Kardashians featuring Jenner for the first time released on Hulu, with Kendall and Kylie addressing their parents' relationship. Suffice it to say that there's no reason to believe that the family is running out of material to continue well beyond their 37th season of reality TV.

To see the latest from Kim and Co. with the cameras rolling, new episodes of The Kardashians debut on Thursdays on Hulu. If you checked out the first few episodes of All's Fair (or are morbidly curious after all the negative reviews), you can find the new drama streaming new episodes on Tuesdays, also on Hulu.