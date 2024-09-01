Fans Were Not Pleased Kim Kardashian Had Been Invited To Join Anna Wintour’s Hulu Doc. So, Why Did It Happen?

Coming soon to the 2024 Hulu schedule is a six-part docuseries called In Vogue: The 90s, in which Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and several big names in fashion will delve into the decade’s biggest moments as seen in the pages of her magazine. While Kim Kardashian has become a huge figure in the world of celebrity fashion , many people were thrown off by her appearance in the series’ trailer alongside the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker, Naomi Campbell and Claudia Schiffer. So what do fans have an issue with, and why is Kardashian featured? Let’s break it all down.

Why Fans Are Confused About Kim Kardashian’s Role In The Vogue Docuseries

Kim Kardashian is always serving up stunning looks, whether she’s rocking a black bikini or a curve-hugging dress for a night out. However, back in the 1990s — the era that is the subject of the Vogue docuseries coming to the 2024 TV schedule — she not only wasn’t famous for her fashion … she wasn’t famous, period. As prettymisslux pointed out on Reddit :

Kim is definitely a reality pop culture icon—HOWEVER alot of her style and aesthetic was molded after…

The Kardashians didn’t really even become a household name until their E! reality show premiered in 2007. Even then, Kim wasn’t considered a player in the fashion world until Kanye West came in and literally replaced everything in her wardrobe. Even after their split in 2021 she struggled to find her own voice as her ex continued to comment on her choices and even sometimes pick out her outfits .

Kim Kardashian has now graced the cover of Anna Wintour’s magazine three times, with the first coming in April 2014 with Kanye West.

Why In Vogue: The 90s Will Feature The Kardashians Star

Considering that Kim Kardashian’s foray into fashion started decades after the ‘90s, why is she in In Vogue: The 90s? Apparently, it’s because of her close relationship with its editor-in-chief. According to sources for The Sun , Anna Wintour asked the SKIMS boss to do it, and Kardashian simply wasn’t going to say no. The insider said:

The number one reason Kim is in this documentary series is Kim's very solid, hard-won relationship with Vogue boss Anna Wintour. It took many years to build that level of trust between them but Kim is very loyal to Anna as a result and when Anna invites her to participate in a project, Kim doesn't say no.

This makes perfect sense to me, and furthermore, Kim Kardashian volunteered her time to be featured in the six-parter, according to the source, who continued:

Kim didn't campaign to be involved and didn't pressure anybody to be featured with her talking head interview. She was invited, and she talked to the filmmakers for free.

It’s also worth pointing out that the docuseries will stream on Hulu — the home of her family’s show The Kardashians — which has been known to cross-promote its content, especially with the Kardashian-Jenner family . Not only did Kris Jenner appear on The Golden Bachelor with a message for her look-alike Susan Noles, the golden man himself Gerry Turner guest-starred on The Kardashians . This past season of the show also featured Ryan Murphy pitching Kim to star in his upcoming legal drama All’s Fair, which will air on Hulu.

Those who are upset about Kim Kardashian’s involvement in the upcoming docuseries make a valid point, but it looks like she’s only appearing as a talking head to comment on the fashion of the decade — not as one of the 90s’ influencers. It also makes sense that she would participate, given her relationship with Anna Wintour and the magazine.