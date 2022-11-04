Kim Kardashian Sets Record Straight On Flame Dress That Drew Comparisons To Guy Fieri

Kim Kardashian has spoken openly about having to reclaim her own fashion sense following her separation from Kanye West. Her estranged husband famously dictated her fashion sense and has continued to comment on her wardrobe even after she filed for divorce in 2021. While many of the reality TV star’s fans enjoy seeing her change back to her style , earlier this year some were calling for Ye to come back and give her some help, after a flame dress drew comparisons to Food Network celebrity chef Guy Fieri . Well, the SKIMS founder has set the record straight on that ensemble, revealing it was actually her estranged husband who styled the divisive outfit.

Photos of Kim Kardashian in a long-sleeved dress with flames rising up from a red skirt circulated in April of this year, with the reality star getting absolutely roasted on social media. When that outfit showed up on the November 3 episode of The Kardashians “What’s More American Than Marilyn Monroe?” (available with a Hulu subscription ), she took the opportunity in the post-credit scene to address critics who had said she needed to bring Ye back as her stylist:

Let me just say one thing about this flame outfit that everyone wants to talk about and on the Internet destroyed me was like, ‘Ha ha, this is what she gets, you know, not being with Kanye. Finally one look she dresses herself, the Kanye outfits must have ran out.’ The tea is, this is one of the outfits he styled and picked out. So if you guys knew that and if we were together, you guys would think it's the coolest outfit in the world. Everyone is so fucking fickle.

She’s likely not wrong that some commenters would have had a more open mind if they’d known Kanye West had a hand in the styling of that dress, but either way, it didn’t stop the comparisons to the Mayor of Flavortown, with tweets like this popping up back in April:

Kim Kardashian dressed like someone yassified Guy Fieri’s shirt pic.twitter.com/nQ7gqhzJkvApril 15, 2022 See more

And those who missed the photos making rounds in the spring had another chance to mock the dress when it appeared on The Kardashians, with one TikTok user giving Kim a new last name:

As divorce proceedings continue for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, it’s safe to say she isn’t getting any fashion advice from the rapper these days. She reportedly stopped speaking to Kanye West when he began making controversial headlines again . The disgraced fashion icon has been “ beat to a pulp ” with the loss of numerous business partnerships over the last month after his “White Lives Matter” drama at Paris Fashion Week , making multiple anti-Semitic statements and false claims about George Floyd’s 2020 murder .

While the former couple both attended son Saint’s soccer game last weekend, they apparently did not speak to each other, even as Kanye West got into a heated exchange with another parent on the sidelines.