'Ultimately My Fate To Light Candles And Pine Away And Roll My Eyes At Happy Couples.' Fans Are Recalling Taylor Swift's Old Diary Entries Now That She's Engaged

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce practically broke the internet when they announced they are engaged to be married after two years of dating, somehow without the news getting leaked first . It goes without saying that it made for a big week for Swifties, given that many of them have been following the singer’s moments of romance and heartbreak through her music since she was a teenager. Following the big news and her ginormous ring , one of Swift’s old diary entries that she released during the Lover era is especially getting fans emotional for her.

Over on Tumblr , a lot of Swifties are looking back on a diary entry of Taylor Swift’s from March 17, 2009, when the singer was 19 years old, and had released her second album Fearless just four months prior. In the entry, which was part of one of deluxe editions of Lover, a teenaged Swift is in awe over being on the cover of Rolling Stone and selling out her Madison Square Garden shows in one minute. And yet, she wasn’t feeling confident about her future chances in love. In her words:

I somehow feel like it’s my destiny to roll my eyes at happy couples and resent Valentine’s Day.

If only 19-year-old Taylor Swift could see herself now, back then! The singer has certainly had quite the rollercoaster of a journey with love in the sixteen years since she wrote those words, but look at her now.

She looks so unbelievably happy with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and she’s about to release her twelfth studio album , The Life Of A Showgirl. Here’s how the diary continues:

I also feel like I’m the girl before ‘The One.’ I’m not the ‘The One.’ I’m the girl you think is The One for you, and when it doesn’t work out with me, you meet the next girl and realize she IS The One. The One you’re gonna stay with.

By this time in Swift’s life, she’d written some heartbreaking tracks like “White Horse” or “Forever & Always” but she’d had yet to experience her twenties or her thirties, where she ultimately met her husband-to-be. The diary entry goes to show that while we might think deep down we aren’t meant for something like lasting love, life can surprise us. Here’s what else the entry says:

I might get married. But I think it’s ultimately my fate to light candles and pine away and roll my eyes at happy couples and resent Valentine’s Day.

Swift’s life went from thinking she “might” hear wedding bells, to being in the hottest partnership the world just can’t quit talking about and pining over themselves. As everyone from Reese Witherspoon to the president congratulates the couple on their engagement, fans will always have all of Taylor Swift’s albums to show us all the ups and downs that come with falling in and out of love, and know that ultimately she’s found her person.