Reese Witherspoon, Jason Kelce And More Celebs React To Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Engagement

Celebrity couples have a way of capturing the public's attention, from Zendaya and Tom Holland to the saga of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Another hot pair that's constantly making headlines is Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who recently broke the internet when announcing their engagement. Reese Witherspoon, Jason Kelce, and a number of other celebs have reacted to the big news online.

Just yesterday Taylor Swift announced she was engaged to Travis Kelce, and people went bananas. Droves of fans celebrated the couple, and the fact that Swift's news wasn't leaked before she posted it. Reese Witherspoon is a star of film and TV, but even she was hyped about the news. She posted an adorable TikTok of her excitement, check it out below:

Relatable, honestly. Like many other Swifties out there, Witherspoon and her team seemingly had a difficult time focusing when news of the engagement broke. The star of The Morning Show (which is streaming with an Apple TV+ subscription), was particularly enamored with the rock on Taylor's finger. Funny enough, a newscaster recently went viral for reacting to Taylor's ring.

Someone very close to the couple who also reacted was Jason Kelce, Travis' brother and podcast co-host. On the new episode of the podcast New Heights, he addressed the news, saying:

There is one gigantic piece of new news that just hit the waves,. We did record this podcast on Monday, which was Travis’s one day off so he is not here to address this himself but we felt necessary here as a team on New Heights to get together and send Travis and Taylor a giant congratulations for being engaged. The proposal heard ‘round the world, fuck yeah.

I have to wonder how long Jason might have been privy to the engagement plans. Was he part of the planning? It certainly all looked perfect, including the flowers that surrounded the couple.

Fans online also noticed that Swift's former friend Karlie Kloss liked the engagement post, which could be interpreted as subtle support or shade depending on who you ask.

Fellow pop star Sabrina Carpenter shared the engagement post on her Instagram story, adding in a series of emojis to express her well-wishes:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍

Obviously there's a lot of love coming from the sports world for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Brittany Mahomes, who is married to Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes, also took to her Instagram story to share the engagement post. She added the following words:

Two of the most genuine people meet & fall in love. Just so happy for these two.

Speaking of sports figures who are congratulating the couple, Mr. and Mrs. Met, the mascots from the New York Mets, did their own version of the engagement post over on Instagram. Check out the adorable spoof below:

A post shared by Mr. Met (@mrmet) A photo posted by on

Per People, Taylor Swift's ex Taylor Lautner also shared support for his ex's impending nuptials. He reportedly shared a carousel of photos that the NFL account originally posted. That post can be seen below:

A post shared by NFL (@nfl) A photo posted by on

Clearly fans are elated over this news, and one can only imagine how crazy people are going to get when they actually see Taylor Swift in a white wedding gown. We'll just have to see when the wedding happens, and what news trickles out about the event. Congratulations to the happy couple!