‘Keeping It Quiet Wasn’t Easy.’ Insider Shares Details On When Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Loved Ones Reportedly Found Out About Their Engagement
They kept it like an oath.
The shock of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement may have worn off, but it’s unlikely that people — Swifties or otherwise — are going to stop obsessing over the details of the proposal anytime soon. We want to know how the Kansas City Chiefs star pulled it off, if there were hints dropped during that New Heights interview and literally everything else. That includes when the couple shared the big news with their loved ones, and an insider supposedly has the tea.
One of the most surprising aspects about the engagement is that, despite near-constant rumors that Travis Kelce was going to propose soon, he was able to do so possibly weeks before they made the announcement without the news getting leaked. So did Taylor Swift and her fiancé have to hold off on sharing their big news? Not according to a source for People, who said:
It sounds like they were so excited about their big news that they didn’t even worry too much about keeping the secret, with a lot of their inner circle being clued in “right after,” according to the source.
Travis’ father, Ed Kelce, previously told ABC 5 Cleveland that they FaceTimed him, Donna Kelce and Taylor’s parents, Andrea and Scott, to let them know immediately. I can’t imagine getting such monumental news and having to sit on it for two weeks (the engagement is thought to have happened on August 10, with the announcement made on August 26). Another source told People that those who knew were relieved when THAT Instagram post went live. They said:
This post-engagement bliss may not be over the top, but I would be shocked if the same will be said about the nuptials, whenever and wherever they take place. For one thing, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift know how to throw a party, and if Jason Kelce is the best man, there’s no telling the lengths he’ll go to.
Also, this is one event that Swift has been writing diary entries about and singing songs about, and dreaming of for years, so I hope they do it as big as her wildest dreams.
We’re likely a good way off from that, but at least Swifties still have new music to look forward to. The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift’s 12th album, comes out less than a month from now, on October 3. Are you ready for it?
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
