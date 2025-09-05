‘Keeping It Quiet Wasn’t Easy.’ Insider Shares Details On When Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Loved Ones Reportedly Found Out About Their Engagement

The shock of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement may have worn off, but it’s unlikely that people — Swifties or otherwise — are going to stop obsessing over the details of the proposal anytime soon. We want to know how the Kansas City Chiefs star pulled it off, if there were hints dropped during that New Heights interview and literally everything else. That includes when the couple shared the big news with their loved ones, and an insider supposedly has the tea.

One of the most surprising aspects about the engagement is that, despite near-constant rumors that Travis Kelce was going to propose soon, he was able to do so possibly weeks before they made the announcement without the news getting leaked. So did Taylor Swift and her fiancé have to hold off on sharing their big news? Not according to a source for People, who said:

Taylor and Travis’ friends are thrilled for them, and a lot of them found out about the engagement right after it happened. Keeping it quiet wasn’t easy but now that it’s out, everyone’s just excited.

It sounds like they were so excited about their big news that they didn’t even worry too much about keeping the secret, with a lot of their inner circle being clued in “right after,” according to the source.

Travis’ father, Ed Kelce, previously told ABC 5 Cleveland that they FaceTimed him, Donna Kelce and Taylor’s parents, Andrea and Scott, to let them know immediately. I can’t imagine getting such monumental news and having to sit on it for two weeks (the engagement is thought to have happened on August 10, with the announcement made on August 26). Another source told People that those who knew were relieved when THAT Instagram post went live. They said:

It has been a relief not having to keep it a secret anymore and they are glad it is out in the open. Both families are overjoyed. There were toasts, happy tears and everyone is thrilled for them. Friends have been stopping by and sending little gifts. It has all been intimate, nothing over the top.

This post-engagement bliss may not be over the top, but I would be shocked if the same will be said about the nuptials, whenever and wherever they take place. For one thing, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift know how to throw a party, and if Jason Kelce is the best man, there’s no telling the lengths he’ll go to.

Also, this is one event that Swift has been writing diary entries about and singing songs about, and dreaming of for years, so I hope they do it as big as her wildest dreams.

We’re likely a good way off from that, but at least Swifties still have new music to look forward to. The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift’s 12th album, comes out less than a month from now, on October 3. Are you ready for it?