I Did Not Have Martha Stewart Getting Asked About Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Wedding On My Bingo Card, But I'm Loving It

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement nearly a month ago, and many people are still abuzz about their English teacher and gym teacher tying the knot. While Swift is busy with upcoming projects, including her new album The Life of a Showgirl, and Kelce is busy with football, that isn’t stopping people from getting excited about it. This includes none other than Martha Stewart, and her getting asked about the wedding was not on my 2025 Bingo card.

Many celebrities reacted to Swift and Kelce’s engagement, which was the engagement heard around the world. The topic has been brought up a lot over the last few weeks, including during an interview Stewart did with Entertainment Tonight. She gave the happy couple a sweet message, but also couldn’t help but to hope that they hire her to plan the whole thing. And I have to give her props for it:

Travis and your beautiful fiancée, I would happily, at least, advise you on your wedding if you don’t want me to be there or work on it. I would happily advise you, and you know, we know a little bit about weddings.

I’m not sure exactly how Swift and Kelce's relationship was brought up, but I absolutely love Stewart’s take on the wedding, and either trying to score an invite or trying to score a job. Of course, it’s not like she needs a job since she’s Martha Stewart, but her response is hilarious regardless.

When asked what she thinks the wedding could look like, Stewart had some ideas, but she noted that they would more than likely keep the ceremony lowkey, which wouldn’t be surprising one bit:

Things are probably going to be kept pretty private, from what I’ve been hearing. And rightly so. They’re charming. They’re savvy. They know what they’re doing.

There have already been rumors as to what Swift and Kelce want for their wedding, or who could be invited and not invited. With both of them as busy as ever, it’s likely the wedding is the least of their worries, but that hasn’t stopped people from speculating what could happen or what the party favors could be. Stewart was asked if the couple could be bringing in some football motifs, and she had an interesting idea:

Oh no. Signed footballs by Travis wouldn’t be a bad little going-away gift in the wedding’s bag.

Whether or not Martha Stewart will have any involvement in the Tayvis wedding is unknown, but she certainly seems to have some ideas, so who knows? Even though it may seem a bit out there for Stewart to be invited to the wedding or even throw around ideas for it, she is friends with Snoop Dogg, so it’s not so out of the question. Plus, Stewart apparently has her own Christmas tree farm, so that just connects her to Swift even more, since she grew up on a Christmas tree farm.

Meanwhile, the wedding is still probably far off, so don’t expect any wedding bells any time soon. However, it seems more and more celebrities are putting in their two cents, and I can’t wait to see which one is next to share their thoughts on it.