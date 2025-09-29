Taylor Swift Jetsetted From Selena Gomez’s Wedding And Left In Time To Sneak Into The Chiefs Game

Travis Kelce may have been MIA when Selena Gomez tied the knot with Benny Blanco on Saturday, but there’s no way Taylor Swift was going to miss her best friend’s big day. Swifties wondered if her spending the weekend in California meant Kelce would have to do without his biggest fan cheering him on Sunday when the Chiefs faced the Ravens. Not to worry — Swift was apparently able to jet back to Kansas City in time to sneak into Arrowhead Stadium.

Ever since Selena Gomez revealed she was engaged, it’s been reported that her longtime BFF Taylor Swift would be at the wedding, and it sounds like she played a pretty big role. According to People, The Life of a Showgirl artist was among Gomez and Benny Blanco’s A-list friends to give speeches at the reception. An insider said:

At the reception, everyone was letting loose and celebrating them well into the night. The vibe was so much fun. They were glowing all night, and both Selena and Benny couldn’t stop smiling. There was so much love in the room.

Ed Sheeran, who is close friends with Benny Blanco, also reportedly spoke at the reception, with guests including Paul Rudd, SZA, Paris Hilton, Camila Cabello, Cara Delevingne, Eric Andre and Finneas. The guest list also included more of Selena Gomez’s co-stars, including Ashley Park, David Henrie, Edgar Ramirez and Zoe Saldaña, as well as Steve Martin and Martin Short, who reportedly spoke together at the rehearsal dinner on Friday.

It sounds like a pretty fun crowd, and hopefully Taylor Swift got to enjoy herself a bit before checking out of the luxe Santa Barbara resort. Late Saturday night, just hours after the ceremony, tracking data showed the “Delicate” singer’s jet was headed back to Kansas City, The Daily Mail reported.

(Image credit: Disney+/ESPN)

Travis Kelce was undoubtedly happy to have his fiancée there to cheer him on — as the Chiefs went on to defeat the Baltimore Ravens, 37-20 — but her presence went undetected to those watching on TV. While Taylor Swift wasn’t seen in the Kelce family suite, fans did spot both her father Scott and brother Austin sitting near Travis’ mom Donna Kelce.

This weekend seems to prove that there’s never a dull moment in Taylor Swift’s life, as she prepares to release her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl on October 3. I guess it helps to have a private jet at your disposal, but it’s nice that she wasn’t made to choose between supporting her best friend and watching her fiancé on the field.

It reminds me of last year’s Super Bowl, when Taylor Swift got on a plane immediately after playing an Eras Tour show in Japan to make it back to the States just in time to see Travis Kelce and the Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers. If he didn’t know before then that she was “The 1,” that could have been the proof.

Swifties are experiencing next-level anticipation ahead of the release of The Life of a Showgirl, so grab your best orange outfit and fire up that Disney+ subscription to watch The Eras Tour concert movie one more time before Taylor Swift's next upcoming project.