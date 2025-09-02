Jason Kelce Doesn’t Know If He’ll Be His Brother’s Best Man, But I Think His Comments About Why Travis And Taylor ‘Match So Well Together’ Should Win Him The Job

Ever since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating two years ago, they’ve faced constant engagement rumors. And now that our English teacher and gym teacher are officially getting married, expect all of that speculation to pivot to the wedding details. Travis’ brother Jason Kelce is already experiencing this, as he was recently asked if he would be the best man. The retired athlete couldn’t say for sure, but I think his sweet comments about the couple should win him the job.

It’s been one week since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement — somehow without the news being leaked — so of course the topic came up when Jason Kelce visited the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast. The former Philadelphia Eagle admitted he doesn’t know what duties will be delegated to him when the big wedding rolls around, but he said:

Hopefully I’m the best man. We’ll see. Trav has a lot of friends, I’m just hoping to get the opportunity.

It seems wild that Travis wouldn’t want his big brother to be the one standing beside him when he says “I do” to Taylor Swift, but you never know what the couple might be planning.

Jason Kelce continued to talk about how happy he is for them, and he admitted to getting emotional when he hears his future sister-in-law talk about his brother. When asked why that made him so happy, Jason replied:

Well, I think first of all, I love my brother, and I just want him to have the most fulfilled, best life possible, and such a huge part of that is who you end up marrying, who you end up raising a family with. I know the kind of person he is, and I’ve been blessed to get to know Taylor over the last couple of years, and I just think that they match so well together. They are unbelievably supportive of each other in both of their outlandishly successful worlds.

It was definitely a treat to see Jason Kelce interviewing Taylor Swift on the New Heights podcast as Travis smiled giddily beside her. It was impossible to not notice how Jason lit up when hearing Swift talk about the Chiefs tight end, and one thing she said really seemed to prove to Jason how much she gets Travis. Jason continued:

It’s like, you’re listening to somebody describe your brother, and you’re hearing how, like, she fully understands why Travis is an incredible human being. Like the ‘human exclamation point’ was the best way I’ve ever heard Travis described in my life. I think it’s such an accurate statement. The dude just brings joy to every place he ever is, and people love him and he makes everything better. And I think to watch them support each other, love each other and get to this stage and now to have this together, I’m just very happy for him.

Honestly, you can feel so much love between these brothers, and if that speech doesn’t win him best man, I don’t know what will. Jason Kelce did, incidentally, promise to “fire up something much better” for the big day, so I have no doubt it’ll be something special.

We’ve likely got a pretty good wait before we start hearing about any solid wedding planning, so Swifties will just have to make due with rewatching that New Heights podcast that may be full of engagement hints, as well as the promise of upcoming new Taylor Swift music with The Life of a Showgirl releasing October 3.