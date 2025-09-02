Jason Kelce Doesn’t Know If He’ll Be His Brother’s Best Man, But I Think His Comments About Why Travis And Taylor ‘Match So Well Together’ Should Win Him The Job
This is the absolute sweetest.
Ever since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating two years ago, they’ve faced constant engagement rumors. And now that our English teacher and gym teacher are officially getting married, expect all of that speculation to pivot to the wedding details. Travis’ brother Jason Kelce is already experiencing this, as he was recently asked if he would be the best man. The retired athlete couldn’t say for sure, but I think his sweet comments about the couple should win him the job.
It’s been one week since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement — somehow without the news being leaked — so of course the topic came up when Jason Kelce visited the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast. The former Philadelphia Eagle admitted he doesn’t know what duties will be delegated to him when the big wedding rolls around, but he said:
It seems wild that Travis wouldn’t want his big brother to be the one standing beside him when he says “I do” to Taylor Swift, but you never know what the couple might be planning.
Jason Kelce continued to talk about how happy he is for them, and he admitted to getting emotional when he hears his future sister-in-law talk about his brother. When asked why that made him so happy, Jason replied:
It was definitely a treat to see Jason Kelce interviewing Taylor Swift on the New Heights podcast as Travis smiled giddily beside her. It was impossible to not notice how Jason lit up when hearing Swift talk about the Chiefs tight end, and one thing she said really seemed to prove to Jason how much she gets Travis. Jason continued:
Honestly, you can feel so much love between these brothers, and if that speech doesn’t win him best man, I don’t know what will. Jason Kelce did, incidentally, promise to “fire up something much better” for the big day, so I have no doubt it’ll be something special.
We’ve likely got a pretty good wait before we start hearing about any solid wedding planning, so Swifties will just have to make due with rewatching that New Heights podcast that may be full of engagement hints, as well as the promise of upcoming new Taylor Swift music with The Life of a Showgirl releasing October 3.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
