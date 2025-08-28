Let’s Unpack Why Swifties Think Travis Kelce Was Hinting At His Engagement To Taylor Swift During Their New Heights Episode

We know Taylor Swift is a “Mastermind” when it comes to Easter eggs, and she even talked about her love for them when she appeared on New Heights . However, now, Swifties are wondering if her new fiancé, Travis Kelce , also loves to plant these kinds of clues. That’s because eagle-eyed fans and theory-loving Swifties have gone through that podcast again and pointed to a few moments that they think alluded to their engagement.

Before we dive into that, Travis's dad, Ed Kelce, told News 5 Cleveland that the proposal that broke the internet happened about two weeks ago, and the football player's buzzed haircut also signifies that it happened recently, since he had long hair for the better part of the last year. This episode of New Heights also came out about two weeks ago. So, now, fans are reading into moments like this one:

It’s that smirk and side eye that really got people going online, too. As I said, during the podcast where Swift announced her new album, The Life of a Showgirl , she called Travis her “boyfriend” on a few occasions. Now, Swifties are taking another look at them, and posting screenshots of blink and you’ll miss it moments like this:

Now, in the past, when Swift has announced albums during big events – specifically the Midnights moment at the 2022 VMAs, the announcement of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) at the Eras Tour, and the Tortured Poets Department news at the 2023 Grammys – she’s made a side-eye glance that Swifties have taken note of. That glance has become well known among the fandom as the singer’s “I’ve got something planned face,” and now they think Kelce was pulling that look too.

That was proven by the following reactions to him doing what I'm going to call the Swiftie side-eye:

the way that she truly has met her equal, down to the damn smirk™️- @annamar13nicole

you would think he had an album announcement shoved up his ass too - @thisloml

can’t believe he easter egged the easter egger - @lucysreputation

Along with the presumed Swiftie side eye from the tight end, fans also clocked that he mentioned “going out back” after they filmed the podcast. Travis did propose to Swift in his backyard, as his father confirmed, so that led fans to post things like:

the concept of travis squirle kelce successfully dropping easter eggs to taylor zodiac killer swift about her upcoming proposal and engagement https://t.co/xW9zxbiIGiAugust 27, 2025

It’s worth noting that we Swifties are prone to clowning (see any example of times we thought Reputation (Taylor’s Version) was coming , and you’ll see what I mean). So, this kind of grain-of-salt theorizing is not surprising. It’s also worth noting that there’s no way to confirm if this indeed was a hint or not, unless Travis himself says something.

All around, whether the football player was planting Easter eggs or if it was nothing, it’s certainly hard not to wonder if he was thinking about this plan to propose while they filmed this podcast.

No matter if that Swiftie side-eye meant anything or not, one thing is for sure: Taylor Swift cannot say “says her boyfriend” anymore. And it’s adorable that that became true just a couple of weeks after we heard her say it. Talk about serendipitous timing!

Truly, these two really do have that “Mastermind” energy, whether they know it or not, and we Swifties are always here to try and find those “Invisible String” connections that we think prove it.