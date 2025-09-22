Insider Drops Claim About One Thing Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Don’t Want For Their Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may have only been engaged for a month, but wedding planning is already underway. And, if you were expecting a diamond-studded, 12-hour Taylor & Travis: Evermore After wedding special streaming on one of the best streaming platforms, it might be time to dial it back. This assertion comes from a new report that drops supposed details regarding what Kelce and Swift allegedly don't want when it comes to their big day.

In an exclusive report from Us Weekly, a source close to the couple claims they’re in the very early stages of planning. And, while Swift is gearing up to release her new album The Life of a Showgirl on October 3, she’s purportedly diving into the creative side of planning. However, if this source is to be believed, the songstress isn't aiming for anything super extravagant:

They don’t want to have a big, over-the-top wedding with a ton of people. It will be private with friends and family, not a ton of celebrities or random people. It will be meaningful, and they will be surrounded by people who are special to them. Despite their celebrity, they are down-to-earth and normal. They aren’t the flashy people who want a $20 million fantasy wedding. She doesn’t want the pomp and circumstance. It will be more intimate.

So, if you were picturing drone shots over Lake Como, a 150-person guest list that includes Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and every tight end in the NFL, you might want to rethink that. Of course, this is essentially a rumor at this point and should be taken with a grain of salt. However, the notion of the couple opting for a smaller ceremony (that theoretically wouldn't require Disney+ subscription to check out) is sweet.

(Image credit: CBS Sports)

The report also notes that one thing is allegedly taking shape, and that's the timing. The insider claims the ceremony is “likely going to be early next year." As of now, there’s supposedly no venue or confirmed location. The source continued:

It’s still in the very early planning stages. There is no venue or location set yet.

If you’ve been tracking the Swift & Kelce relationship, you know the couple announced their engagement in August after two years of dating, sharing the news with a cheeky joint Instagram post. The delightful caption read, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” Kelce proposed at home in Missouri with a vintage-inspired diamond ring designed by Kindred Lubeck at Artifex Fine Jewelry. A source said he picked it almost entirely on his own, drawing inspiration from the jewelry Swift often wears.

Also, while Taylor Swift handles dress ideas and venue scouting, Travis Kelce seems unfazed by the planning chaos. On the September 17 episode of his New Heights podcast with brother Jason and guest Jimmy Fallon, he joked:

That one’s gonna be easy [wedding planning]. I just gotta figure out winning football games first.

Kelce was referring to the start of the 2025 NFL season, which recently hit the TV schedule. His Kansas City Chiefs had a rough start, going 0-2 before finally landing their first win of the season in a game against the New York Giants.

Back in the win column, the star tight end may have more mental space for wedding preparations. While the public may anticipate a massive wedding event, I'd totally understand it if Swift and Kelce actually wanted a more intimate celebration that truly reflects their personalities. Time will tell if that proves to be the case.