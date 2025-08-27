Shoutout To Taylor Swift, The Subject Of Repeated Engagement Rumors, Getting Engaged Without The News Being Leaked

Wait, can we have nice things after all, Swifties? Because honestly, I was not at all prepared for a seemingly ordinary Tuesday afternoon to bring forth the news that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were engaged. As in, for-real engaged. As in, not a rumor about them possibly ring-shopping or having a secret wedding, or something, but they-announced-this-news-themselves engaged. If any information about it leaked beforehand, I definitely didn't see it, and I'm happy about that.

I don't think I realized how much I didn't believe she'd be able to break a piece of news like this herself before it somehow leaked until she did it, and I'm really in my feelings about it.

Right, well, I was already in my feelings the moment Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce posted the photos of their engagement. I'd love to feign nonchalance, as though I'm above being smitten by adorable celebrity couples. I really do try to curb any enthusiasm I might feel about two beloved celebs falling for one another, because, well, I don't really know them. And yet, as a Swiftie, it's been impossible for me not to hope that Taylor would find a person who deserves her. After so many years of her sharing bits and pieces of her story with us through her music, I'm undoubtedly invested. I want her to have whatever happiness and romance she seeks, preferably with someone who supports her, is proud of her, truly loves her for her, and appreciates her company, attention and baked goods.

Let's face it, though, if you're a Swiftie, you've surely seen rumors and theories about Taylor being engaged in the past, and not just since she started dating Travis Kelce. For years, there have been rumors and theories about her supposedly being engaged, planning to get engaged, or even theories about her being secretly married. It's to the point where I long-ago stopped paying that topic much mind, deciding I'd believe it when she confirms it.

And I really didn't want to know news like this before she was ready to confirm it. Given the connection she's created with her fans through her lyrics over the years, Taylor Swift has undoubtedly earned the right to tell this piece of the story however she wanted, whenever she and her partner were ready.

I guess I didn't realize how strongly I felt that the news should come from her until I saw her post. After losing my mind, as I'm sure others did, the first thought I was able to have was, 'How did they keep this from leaking before they announced it?' It seems impossible, with so much speculation about Taylor's marital plans, that we'd be able to get the actual news straight from the source, and not in response to gossip -- not as confirmation to any leaked news or rumors. Just gorgeous photos and...

Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨

I obviously don't have any more details than anyone else in the general public about the timeline of events, from actual engagement to their announcement, so it's possible the announcement happened so soon afterward that there simply wasn't time for it to leak. Regardless, I'm grateful. I'm grateful to anyone who knew it happened and didn't say anything. And I'm grateful as a fan of Taylor Swift that she got to have this announcement, shared with her future husband. And I'm grateful to Taylor, Travis and their teams for pulling it off. Congratulations to the couple, and here's to 13,000 years of happiness.

And regardless of what they do or don't want to share about their actual nuptials as plans are made, we do have The Life of a Showgirl album release to anticipate (coming this October), and whatever other upcoming projects Taylor Swift has in store.