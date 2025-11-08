‘Beachy’ Keen Kim Kardashian Went From Greek Goddess To Sheer Black Lace In One Fell Swoop

Kim Kardashian is one socialite who knows how to keep herself busy. She’s still dominating the streaming schedule with The Kardashians and a new title on the 2025 TV schedule, All’s Fair. She also has all of her business ventures and is waiting for the results of her California bar exam. Of course, aside from those various obligations, Kardashian continues to remind fans of what a fashionista she is. She most recently did that by sporting Greek goddess-esque look and shortly after, donning sheer black lace.

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian is all beach and bikinis as her Instagram photos make every beach backdrop look like a runway show. Sandy settings continue to be the 45-year-old SKIMS founder's best friend based on her recent Instagram posts. Check out one update, which shows Kardashian looking absolutely heavenly:

The "beachy" keen Kardashian doesn’t look like she’s worried about her bar exam results in this picturesque set of photos. Kardashian looks like an angel wearing a silky white floor-length gown with a deep slip. Whether she’s walking on the mossy-green rocks or sitting on a bench, the reality TV star looks to be ruling over her tropical settings.

What makes Kim Kardashian’s beach photos so unique is the different stand-out elements she brings to each one. She can bring Western vibes by wearing a bikini and a cowboy hat in one and bring classiness by sporting expensive diamond anklets in another beach getaway pic. The day after Kardashian showed off her Greek goddess look, she shared pictures of herself sheer black lace via another carousel of snapshots:

While the recent photos of Kardashian gave me Ancient Greek goddess vibes, the sheer black lace is reminding me of a water nymph who’s fearless against any troubled waters. The ethereal lace ensemble is completely see-through except for the thick layer around her chest. Given that long, flowy skirt, it’s as if Kardashian glides effortlessly in her surroundings.

This transition from classy vibes to sexy sheer lace is further evidence that Kim Kardashian can pull off any look she chooses. At this year’s Paris Fashion Week runway, she channeled Elizabeth Taylor with her cream-colored slip and fur coat. And, even when Kardashian wasn’t at the beach, she still kept the wet hair look at last year’s Breakthrough Prize ceremony. No matter what outfit she picks out from her wardrobe, the pop culture icon turns every moment into a fashion-worthy one.

Kim Kardashian certainly knows how to dress for her beach excursions, and I'm here for any other photos she wants to drop. Whether she’s in the mood to pull off elegance or daring allure by the rocky waves, she also reminds us that a swift fashion transformation can no no bounds. Make sure to watch Kardashian on All’s Fair, which is streaming now with a Hulu subscription. That same membership also offers access to The Kardashians, which is currently in its seventh season.