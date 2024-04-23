Hannah Waddingham Sweetly Explains Why Jason Sudeikis (And His Mustache’s) Approval Meant The Most To Her While Filming Ted Lasso

It’s been almost a year since Ted Lasso’s emotional Season 3 finale seemingly wrapped up the critically acclaimed show. While production is now done, much of the cast of the Apple TV+ sitcom have moved onto other gigs. For her part, Hannah Waddingham landed her follow-up role, which is the lead part in a new Prime Video series with Octavia Spencer. She may be taking on new roles, but she still thinks fondly about her time on the comedy. On that note, she recalled working on the production, specifically explaining why approval from co-star Jason Sudeikis (and his mustache) meant so much to her.

The British actress portrayed Rebeca Welton on the fan-favorite series, which was co-created by Sudeikis. While Sudeikis was one of her scene partners, he was technically also somewhat her boss, and she was apparently working overtime to make sure that she had his approval. The actress tells TODAY that hearing Sudeikis’ approval underneath his mustache was really all she wanted because of how much the series meant to him. She recalled those instances, saying:

I've never worked so hard to hear someone behind their mustache go ‘uh-huh’. Just that, ‘uh-huh.’ It doesn't matter who else is there, kind of didn't matter who was directing, if I heard Jason go ‘uh-huh,’ because he's his baby. And I've never forgotten that.

Of course, the Saturday Night Live alum wouldn't be the only one on the cast who would have some thoughts when it comes to approving a specific joke or style. Ted Lasso was definitely a unique series from a BTS standpoint, as multiple people on the cast were also members of the writers’ room, including Brendan Hunt, Brett Goldstein and Phoebe Walsh. The series was very much Jason Sudeikis’ brainchild, though, and Hannah Waddingham knows how special it was to him:

We've been spoiled senseless, you know, with the Brendan Hunt’s, and the Brett Goldstein’s and the Phoebe Walsh's all those people in the writers room, but the buck stops with him and so it should do because it's his baby.

Ted Lasso Season 3 wasn’t billed as the final stretch of episodes early on, as the show’s future at that time was uncertain. Despite that, Hannah Waddingham admitted that she still wanted to make sure that her co-star was on set during filming so she could hear his thoughts (through that A+ mustache). It just shows how much she respects Jason Sudeikis and how much the show means to her as well:

I used to even in Season 3, I used to go, ‘Is Jason, is he filming isn't filming? Can we just wait a little minute as he wrapped on that yet?’ Because I wanted to get that ending right with him. So yeah, he's very special to me in terms of someone seeing something in me, you know. When somebody sees something in you, like I've had it very few points in my career elsewhere, you don't want to let that person down.

The cast of Ted Lasso really seems to be close (and have matching tracksuits), which makes the show’s end even more devastating. Jason Sudeikis not only cared for the series but his co-stars, and the fact that Hannah Waddingham genuinely wanted his approval really says a lot. Of course, something isn't beautiful because it last but because it happened at all. Waddingham, Sudeikis and co. now seem pleased with the work they were able to accomplish, and they should be proud. While Waddingham may no longer hear Sudeikis' notes while he has that sweet mustache, she'll likely continue to get praise from fans for her role as Rebecca for years to come.

