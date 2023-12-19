Hannah Waddingham Landed Her First Lead TV Role Post-Ted Lasso, And It Sounds Like Buckets Of Fun
The Ted Lasso star is perfect for this action-comedy.
What happens when you put an Emmy winner and an Oscar winner in an action-comedy series together? I don’t know, but we’re about to find out, because Hannah Waddingham has landed her first lead TV role following Ted Lasso’s Season 3 (and possibly series) finale. She’s set to co-star alongside Octavia Spencer in a new untitled spy action-comedy from Skydance TV for Amazon Prime. While details about the show are sparse, I can confirm that it sounds like buckets of fun, and I will 100% be tuning in.
Waddingham and Spencer are set to star and executive produce an 8-episode original series from Tessa Coates for Prime Video. According to a press release from the streamer, the series from Skydance Television had multiple bidders. Amazon won, and it gave the action-comedy a straight-to-series order. Based on the synopsis alone, I totally get why the company was so eager to pick it up. Take a peek at the brief explanation of the series that these two powerhouses are set to lead:
Hannah Waddingham playing a spy and Octavia Spencer portraying her bestie who finds out about her double life? Sign me up! This show sounds action-packed and so fun, it also seems like it will be a fantastic story about female friendship, which we love to see.
The Ted Lasso cast member’s enthusiasm about the role is also infectious, and has me hoping this show makes its way onto the 2024 TV schedule (however, it’ll likely come out in a year or two). Waddingham said:
Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, also said they were “blown away by this one-of-a-kind comedy,” meaning it seems like everyone involved with this show is stoked about it.
Along with the general explanation of the series and its cast getting me all kinds of excited, Hannah Waddingham is uniquely qualified for this action-comedy, which makes it even better. On the 2024 movie schedule, she’ll be featured as part of The Fall Guy cast as well as the Mission: Impossible 8 ensemble. Mix those two highly anticipated action films with her Emmy-winning comedic skills that were on display in Ted Lasso, and you have the perfect person to co-lead an action-comedy with the one and only Octavia Spencer.
Overall, I can’t wait to learn more about this action-comedy, and based on the enthusiastic comments from Waddingham and co. about the show, it sounds like they have a real winner on their hands. Eventually, the series will be available to stream with a Prime Video subscription, and it has the potential to be one of Amazon’s best series. But, while we wait to see if that's true, you can check out one of Apple TV+’s best shows and witness Hannah Waddingham as the legendary Rebecca Welton, by streaming Ted Lasso with an Apple TV+ subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
