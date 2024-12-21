I Didn’t Have Prince William Talking To Ted Lasso Star Hannah Waddingham On My Bingo Card This Year, But Their Conversation About Family Was Lovely

What happens when the actress behind Ted Lasso’s Rebecca Welton and a prince of England walk into a bar? They talk about protecting the environment and their children, that’s what they do. To contextualize that wild statement, to promote The Earthshot Prize, Hannah Waddingham and Prince William got together for a game of darts, a beer and a good convo about the environment, protecting it and educating their children about it. Let’s just say, I didn’t have this whole situation on my 2024 bingo card, but I’m very happy it happened.

Referring to their kids as “little people,” Waddingham noted during a game of darts that both she and Prince William talk about protecting and appreciating nature a lot with their kids, and it was both sweet and important, take a look:

Through stories about her daughter’s fashion choices to her Ted Lasso audition Hannah Waddingham has always been candid about her kid, and has shared sweet stories about her here and there. So, it tracks that she mentioned how her “little person” while discussing the importance of nature with the prince.

This small video played into a greater conversation about the environment that The Fall Guy actress and Prince William had over a game of darts for The Earthshot Prize. They discussed the program and how it’s grown over the years while also addressing the importance of protecting the environment.

Prince William & Hannah Waddingham Play Darts | The Earthshot Report - YouTube Watch On

Now, the clips from this chat have gone viral on Instagram, with some amassing well over 4.5 million views. My personal favorite – as a diehard Ted Lasso fan – was the one that featured Waddingham shooting darts and slowly taking better shots each time. Notably, as you can see below, one of her best attempts came after she acknowledged one of Ted Lasso’s most wholesome moments that ended with him saying “barbeque sauce:”

In no universe did I even imagine the Rebecca actress playing darts with a Royal Family member. However, I’m happy it happened, and I’m thrilled it was done for such a good cause.

Considering the power and publicity surrounding both the Royal Family and one of Apple TV+’s best shows , Ted Lasso, putting these two in the same room was bound to get buzz.

With the Ted Lasso Season 4 reports , Waddingham’s hilarious responses to said reports and her rising career, there’s a lot of love out there for her, and fans, like me, follow and listen to her. So, hearing her speak so passionately about nature is impactful, and having her chat with – you know – Prince William makes it an even bigger deal.