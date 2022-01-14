Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Streaming: How To Watch The Animated Movie Online

Since the franchise kicked off in 2012, the Hotel Transylvania movies have been massive theatrical hits bringing in audiences of all shapes and sizes, and making a ton of cash in the process. But with its fourth installment, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, the animated franchise is trying a different release model that will surely be a hit with subscribers of a certain streaming service.

That’s right, as of January 14, 2022, you can watch Hotel Transylvania: Transformania streaming, and we have everything you need to know about how to check out the latest entry in the series that sees the monsters become humans and vice versa. Time to check in at the spookiest and zaniest hotel around…

Where To Watch Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Streaming

Up until August 2021, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania was slated to follow a similar path as its predecessors and have a grand theatrical run. But after multiple delays and rescheduled release dates, Sony Pictures sold the upcoming animated movie to Amazon for a staggering $100 million, according to Variety. This deal was bad news for everyone who wanted to set off for their local movie house to watch the animated feature, but great news for anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription.

If you want to watch Hotel Transylvania: Transformania streaming, all you have to do is open the Prime Video app on your preferred device, search it out, and hit play. Or, if you want to make things easy, just check out the link below.

Stream Hotel Transylvania: Transformania on Amazon.

How To Watch The Other Hotel Transylvania Movies Online

But what happens if you haven’t seen the Hotel Transylvania movies before or it’s been quite some time since you watched them last? Worry not, fearless vampire killer, as we have all the information you need in order to watch the first three installments and get all caught up before (or after) you check out Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.

Stream Hotel Transylvania on Peacock.

Rent/Buy Hotel Transylvania on Amazon.

Stream Hotel Transylvania 2 on Peacock.

Rent/Buy Hotel Transylvania on Amazon.

Rent/Buy Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation on Amazon.

How People Are Responding To The Latest Entry In The Hotel Transylvania Franchise

Still on the fence about giving Hotel Transylvania: Transformania a try during your next family movie night? Well, several critics, like CinemaBlend’s own Mike Reyes, have already watched the fourth installment in the franchise and have some thoughts. In his review of the animated film, which he gave 3.5 out of 5 stars, Reyes called it a “solid series ending” that was was fun but had “surprisingly bittersweet results.”

Other reviewers, like John Defore of The Hollywood Reporter, explained that Hotel Transylvania: Transformania has enough style and humor to please its target demographic. Then there were critics like ScreenRant’s Debopriyaa Dutta who said the absence of former franchise star Adam Sandler was jarring at first but that his replacement, Brian Hull, does a fantastic job of filling in.

Why not give Hotel Transylvania: Transformania a spin and see if you agree with what the critics have to say about the fun-loving, family-friendly animated film, even if you don’t think it’s one of the best movies on Amazon Prime. Also, don’t forget to check out our list of all the upcoming 2022 new movie releases so you don’t miss anything on the big screen.