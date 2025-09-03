How Diddy Responded To The Jury After They Acquitted Him On Racketeering And Sex-Trafficking Charges In Court

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial dominated conversations earlier this summer, as many were curious as to what the verdict would be. Ultimately, 55-year-old Combs was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The rapper was, however, acquitted of racketeering (RICO) and sex-trafficking, which were the more serious charges. Combs’ mixed verdict did signify a win for him and, since then, details have surfaced regarding how he reacted to the jury when he was acquitted.

While the vast majority of the general public wasn’t able to actually be in the courtroom during Diddy’s trial, a portion of individuals were able to be present. On that note, a journalist for The New Yorker was on hand and recently recalled what it was like the day the verdict was handed down. Per the recollection shared by the news outlet, Diddy expressed gratitude when he was acquitted albeit in a subtle way. The rapper apparently mouthed “thank you” to the jurors and simultaneously clasped his hands in prayer.

The way in which Sean Combs expressed his gratitude isn’t the only notable detail from that day, it seems. It’s also said that as Combs was processed to his holding cell, he was cheered on. That information lines up with previous reports about fans arriving at the courthouse in New York to show support for the “Last Night” performer during his trial.

Based on the accounts that have been shared by those who were present, it appears that being in the courtroom for Diddy’s trial made for an interesting experience. One reporter who was on the ground during the trial recently remembered seeing fans arrive at the courthouse and watching as some individuals chronicled their experiences in real time using social media. There was also apparently a lot of applause from supporters who remained in the facility’s overflow room.

Of course, during the trial, all eyes were also on the Sean John founder himself, who has noticeably been sporting gray hair as of late. A detail that was also noticed by onlookers was the rapper’s tendency to wear sweaters, which mirrored the Menendez brothers’ trial in a way. According to experts, that attire was chosen deliberately by Diddy’s legal team as a means of softening the rapper’s image for the jury. Whether that actually factored into the jurors’ acquittal decision (consciously or unconsciously) can’t be said with certainty.

Something that definitely can be said is that right now, the “Show Me Your Soul” performer is awaiting sentencing in the Metropolitan Detention Center, which is located in Brooklyn. One of Sean Combs’ lawyers, Marc Agnifilo, recently explained that his client is passing the time by helping to create programs for inmates while also using his personal time to reflect. Agnifilo also says that one of the most “horrible”aspects of prison for Combs has been a lack of access to the outside world.

Diddy’s sentencing decision will come down on October 3 and, even with the acquittal, he still faces the possibility of spending years in prison. We’ll have to wait and see if that hearing ends with Diddy clasping his hands again and mouthing words of thanks in the courtroom.