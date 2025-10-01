Diddy’s Lawyer Explains Why The Rapper Now Wants To Speak At His Sentencing Hearing

At the end of this week, Sean Combs – the rapper and record producer also known as Diddy – will be sentenced by a federal judge in the aftermath of his sex-trafficking trial. Combs was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in July, and he now faces years in prison. As the hearing draws nearer, new developments continue to arise, and there’s now been another. Legal documents reveal that Combs wants to address the judge during the proceedings, and his lawyer laid out his reasoning for that.

Diddy opted not to take the stand during his sex-trafficking trial, so this latest move marks a sharp departure from his and his legal team’s prior methods. The 55-year-old hip hop mogul’s desire to speak now is mentioned in documents filed by one of his attorneys, Teny Geragos. As for why Diddy wants to talk directly to Judge Arun Subramanian during the hearing, Geragos said the following:

The sentencing proceeding holds significant importance for Mr. Combs. He wishes to appear before the Court, address Your Honor, and allocute in the most dignified and respectful fashion possible.

In this case, “fashion” apparently doesn’t simply refer to the manner in which Sean Combs wants to articulate his thoughts, either. TMZ – which obtained the documents – also mentioned that Combs and his team are requesting that he not be required to wear his prison jumpsuit when he appears in court. Instead, they’re asking that he be allowed to wear street clothes. Attire has actually factored into this legal situation, as many analysts noted that during the trial, the graying Diddy was wearing sweaters like the Menendezes.

Should Diddy speak as he reportedly wants, this could be his first time personally addressing the claims made against him and responding to his accusers since he was arrested in late 2024. At the same time, TMZ reports that one accuser simply referred to as “Mia” has also filed a request in order to read her victim statement during Friday’s hearing.

Diddy’s sentencing hearing essentially marks the end of a major chapter on a lengthy legal matter. While much-discussed entertainer was found guilty on the two prostitution counts (under the Mann Act) this past summer, he was also acquitted of racketeering (RICO) and sex trafficking. Those tossed charges were the most severe ones Diddy was facing and, just last week, he and his lawyers took part in another hearing in an attempt to get the two prostitution counts dropped. As noted by USA Today, those requests for the conviction to be overturned as well as the plea for a new trial were denied.

At last week’s hearing, Combs’ team also argued that he should receive a sentence of no more than 14 months. However, prosecutors are arguing that Combs should serve 11 years in prison. At this point, the former Sean John figurehead – who’s been at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his arrest – faces a maximum of 20 years behind bars. At the same time, his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, is fearful of him receiving a lighter sentence, as she believes he’ll retaliate against her for speaking out otherwise.

Sean Combs’ own desire to speak on his behalf adds yet another wrinkle to an already complex situation. On that note, the public will know what Judge Subramanian ultimately decides when the hearing takes place on October 3.