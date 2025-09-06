‘I Can Tell You What The Defense Is Going To Say’: Ahead Of Diddy’s Sentencing Hearing, Aubrey O’Day Shares What She Thinks Will Happen

In the aftermath of his trial, Sean “Diddy” Combs is set to appear in court for his sentencing hearing in a matter of weeks. Earlier this summer, Combs received a mixed verdict, one that saw him acquitted of sex-trafficking and racketeering charges but convicted of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Legal experts have since been sharing their thoughts on how the hearing will play out. Another person who’s now joining in on the speculation is singer Aubrey O’Day, who famously worked with Diddy years ago.

Aubrey O’Day has long been connected to Sean Combs, as the 41-year-old singer starred on his show, Making the Band. From there, O’Day became a member of the group Danity Kane in 2005, before being fired by Combs in 2008 due to a creative-related rift. Throughout Combs’ legal woes, O’Day has been speaking out, sharing her thoughts on the situation and discussing her experiences with him. O’Day recently spoke to TooFab about her ex-mentor’s sentencing hearing and dropped her take on how his legal team will handle it:

I can tell you what the defense is going to say as well; 'He's going to go to a battered women's shelter facility right after; he's going to live there. He's going to become best friends with women. He's going to learn how to repent for his ways. You're going to see a new man by February 14th. He's going to be the face of Valentine's Day.'

While all of that is only an assumption on the “Automatic” singer’s part, it’s true that 55-year-old Diddy has made efforts to reinvent himself over the course of his career. A number of those rebrands have been marked by Diddy changing his name. In 2021, for example, the mogul legally changed his name to “Sean Love Combs.” While Combs’ path forward remains uncertain, Aubrey O’Day shares what she thinks her former colleague is angling for:

His intention will be to rebuild his career.

Although Diddy’s legal team has mostly downplayed details about his professional aspirations for the future, it’s been alleged that the “Can't Nobody Hold Me Down” performer does want to make a comeback. It’s also been said, however, that fellow artists aren’t so keen on the notion of working with the Sean John figurehead at this point. There are still some experts who don’t believe Diddy’s career is over due to the amount of influence that he still holds within the music industry.

In the meantime, Aubrey O’Day continues to navigate her own career and discuss the legal woes faced by the man who helped discover her. O’Day notably didn’t testify amid Sean Combs’ trial like a few other famous artists (Cassie Ventura, Kid Cudi, etc.) did. O’Day explained that she was glad she didn’t have to take the stand, as she prefers harnessing “inner peace” as opposed to taking part in legal-related matters.

Diddy’s next major legal matter – his sentencing hearing – is set to take place on October 3. As of right now, it remains to be seen just how much time Diddy will receive and whether his legal team proceeds in the manner that Aubrey O’Day is currently predicting.