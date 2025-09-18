Diddy Hired Escorts For His Infamous ‘Freak Offs.’ Now, His Legal Team Is Hoping They’ll Help Him Out In Court

The trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs went almost as well as the singer and mogul could have hoped. While he was acquitted of the most serious charges against him, he was convicted of two counts of violating the Mann Act for transporting people, in this case male escorts, across state lines for the purposes of prostitution. While Diddy’s legal team is currently in the middle of appealing those convictions, the sentencing is still moving forward.

The sentencing of Diddy is currently scheduled for October 3, and both sides are in the process of submitting documentation regarding what sentence they think should be handed down. And surprisingly, while Diddy was convicted of transporting male escorts, his lawyers now think those escorts may help him at sentencing.

What We Knew About The Male Escorts In Diddy’s Freak-Offs

Based on some interviews that one male escort who worked with Diddy gave, as well as the testimony in court of a couple of them, we have some idea of what actually went on regarding Diddy’s Freak Off parties. Diddy’s then girlfriend Cassie Ventura testified that she was coerced into having sex with male prostitutes that had been brought in by Diddy for that purpose, with the men being paid for their services. One escort named Daniel Philip specifically mentioned having his driver’s license photographed by Diddy, a move he saw as threatening.

In the end, the transportation and payment of these men were the charges that Diddy was convicted of. However, there were actually many more male escorts who were apparently interviewed by the prosecution that the defense hopes will actually help Diddy and his sentencing.

How Diddy’s Lawyers Hope The Escorts Will Help Him Now

According to Business Insider, many of the interviews that male escorts gave to the prosecution before trial actually help the defense’s argument, and so the lawyers plan to submit briefs asking that information be admissible as part of the sentencing recommendations. While the prosecution considers the escorts to be “victims,” the defense is arguing that’s not the case.

It’s unclear exactly what these escorts may have said that the defense thinks is a benefit to Diddy, but if their interviews reveal that the men were willing participants, that may help convince the judge to go with a more lenient sentence. If they are not classified as “victims,” that may make Diddy’s convictions look less severe than they otherwise could.

Prosecutors are reportedly asking that Diddy be sentenced to a minimum of five years, while the defense is asking for no jail time, claiming that Diddy has reformed. The maximum sentence under the law is 10 years per count, which means Diddy could face up to 20 years in prison.