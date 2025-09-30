Diddy’s Prosecutors Want A Long Sentence. Now, Ex Cassie Explains Why She’s Worried If His Sentence Is Light

Sean Combs (who’s famously known as Diddy) is set to be sentenced later this week months following the conclusion of his sex-trafficking trial this past July. Legal experts and celebrities alike have been weighing in on how much time the 55-year-old rapper will serve. As it stands, Combs’ legal team has argued for him to receive a light sentence, while prosecutors reportedly want a longer sentence for him. All the while, Diddy’s ex, Cassie Ventura, is sharing concerns about a lightened judicial decision.

Prosecutors Have A Specific Sentence Recommendation In Mind For Sean Combs

Diddy received a mixed verdict months ago, with a jury convicting him on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution (under the Mann Act). He was, however, acquitted of the more serious charges of racketeering and sex-trafficking. Deadline reports that prosecutors currently want the Sean John founder to serve 11 years behind bars. Also, they’re asking that the music mogul also pay a “hefty fine” somewhere in the six-digit range. Via a sentencing memo, U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton also said the following:

The defendant will not be punished for any crimes of which he was acquitted, of course, but punishment for his crimes of conviction must take into account the manner in which he committed them. His crimes of conviction are serious and have warranted sentences over ten years in multiple cases for defendants who, like Sean Combs, engaged in violence and put others in fear. Consistent with those cases and based on the corroborated evidence presented at trial, this Court should impose a sentence of no less than 135 months’ imprisonment.

That request runs in stark contrast to the request that the “Been Around the World” performer’s lawyers made last week when they returned to court for a hearing. At that point, the attorneys requested that Combs serve no more than 14 months in prison. They argue that the First Amendment protects Combs from being convicted of the prostitution charges. It’s their contention that the rapper only viewed sexual acts (amid events like his Freak Off parties and Wild King Nights) but did not participate.

Of course, this all ultimately comes down to Judge Arun Subramanian, who didn’t rule on a motion right away after the defense pleaded its case. It remains to be seen just how Subramanian will rule and what will factor into his final decision. All the while, Cassie Ventura (mononymously known as Cassie) has submitted legal documents that lay out her thoughts on the situation.

What Did Cassie Have To Say About Diddy Possibly Receiving a Lighter Sentence?

Earlier this week, 39-year-old Cassie submitted a three-page victim statement in New York, in which she detailed her experiences with Diddy, who she dated off and on between 2007 and 2018. Cassie’s trial testimony (which she gave over the course of four days while pregnant) was heavily referenced in the memo, which was obtained by Rolling Stone. After laying out claims of violence, sexual exploitation, manipulation and more as she did in court, Cassie explained that today, she tries to remain….

… as private and quiet as I possibly can because I am so scared that if he walks free, his first actions will be swift retribution towards me and others who spoke up about his abuse at trial.

Cassie has been a key figure when it comes to Sean Combs’ legal issues, as she notably filed suit against him in late 2023 and accused him of violence, sex-trafficking and more. That lawsuit was settled in less than 24 hours and, eventually, many other women and men filed suit against Combs for similar claims. Some now argue that Cassie arguably “ruined” Combs’ career. In her memo, Ventura also talked about having “nightmares and flashbacks” due to her time with Combs. Her parents also wrote a letter, which read, in part:

To sentence lightly in this case that involved such vicious abuses of our daughters’ body, safety and dignity is to dismiss her very existence. To sentence lightly would also send a dangerous message. A sentence that is handed down in months instead of years, sends a message that such repulsive behavior can happen without meaningful consequence.

Cassie isn’t the only former member of Diddy’s inner circle to express concerns over his sentencing hearing. Former Danity Kane member Aubrey O’Day theorized that the defense would seek to paint Combs in a more sympathetic light. At this point, it can’t be said for sure what exactly will happen at the hearing. However, the public will know whether Judge Subramanian’s sentence will align more with the prosecution or the defense’s requests when his decision comes down on Friday, October 3.