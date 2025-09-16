’Everyone Went’: DJ Mark Ronson Played With Diddy In The ‘90s, And The Experience ‘Deeply Unnerved’ Him
More accounts from inside Diddy's parties.
Diddy may have been acquitted of the most serious charges when the verdict of his trial came back in July, but a lot about the situation has stayed the same as the music mogul remains in jail awaiting sentencing. Sean Combs’ team is still trying to get him out on bail despite multiple failed attempts, new allegations against the rapper have popped up, and those who partied with Diddy back in the ‘90s are still speaking out about their experiences.
DJ Mark Ronson is the latest celeb to speak out, as his new memoir Night People: How to Be a DJ in ’90s New York City recalls what it was like to work for P. Diddy (who changed his name several times over the years). In an excerpt from the book, Ronson says (via US Weekly):
He goes on to say that Diddy had “a tremendous amount of power and cachet” on Manhattan’s club scene and that he was capable of making or breaking people’s careers. Mark Ronson writes in the memoir:
Pretty much anyone who was alive in the 1990s had heard of Diddy’s infamous parties long before his current legal woes, but some celebrities like Kevin Hart have tried to distance themselves from the events due to accusations of what happened during “freak-offs.” Others like Nick Cannon have admitted to partying with Diddy, saying that everyone wanted to score an invite.
Mark Ronson says in Night People that he saw quite a few big names during his DJing gigs, writing:
It sounds like quite the experience Mark Ronson had working for Sean Combs, and while he does give the record exec credit for boosting his own career, it seems clear that Ronson was aware of how powerful Diddy was — enough to be “unnerved” during their rare interactions.
Diddy’s federal trial began in May, with a jury convicting him in July on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was found not guilty of the more-serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. The music mogul remains in jail awaiting sentencing — scheduled for October 3 — where he could be sentened to a maximum of 20 years in prison. Regardless of what happens at sentencing, however, Diddy is still facing dozens of civil lawsuits, so his legal troubles are far from over.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You can read more about Mark Ronson’s exploits as a DJ in his memoir Night People: How to Be a DJ in ’90s New York City, which is out now.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.