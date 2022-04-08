Kim Kardashian Walked The Red Carpet Alone At The Kardashians Premiere, But Explained What Was Going On With Pete Davidson

Kardashian fans have gone almost a year without being able to keep up with their famous reality TV family on the small screen, but that’s about to change. Hulu’s new series The Kardashians is set to premiere Thursday, April 14, and while it's likely to be one of best shows on Hulu with a number of exciting Kardashian stories the streaming show will dive into, fans are particularly excited to gain insight about the relationship between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. The couple has remained fairly low-profile, and that was no different at the red carpet premiere of The Kardashians on April 7.

Kim even walked the red carpet alone, and gave an explanation for her boyfriend not being at her side. You can see her red carpet look below.

(Image credit: Emma McIntyre / Staff)

The Saturday Night Live comedian was apparently at the premiere, however, and he arrived with Kim Kardashian, walking hand-in-hand with his girlfriend before the SKIMs founder went off to do her thing on the red carpet. Kim, who recently opened up about how serious the relationship is getting, joked to E! News that Pete Davidson was “hiding,” but that he was “so supportive” of her:

He's here to support me. It's my thing. I don't think it's his thing to be all up here with me. So, I'm just so happy he's here.

It may not be Pete Davidson’s “thing” to join her on the red carpet, but it’s also nice that he’s allowing her to have the spotlight to herself as her family celebrates its new venture. Kim Kardashian loves the attention, and it seems like her boyfriend is content to let her enjoy that.

While the billionaire entrepreneur has assured fans that we’ll get to hear the inside story about how she and the Meet Cute actor got together following her guest hosting appearance on Saturday Night Live, fans hoping to see the couple on-screen might be disappointed. Kim Kardashian previously confirmed that Pete Davidson has not filmed with her for Season 1 of the show, but she said it was possible he could appear somewhere down the line.

After meeting on SNL — and sharing a kiss during an Aladdin-themed sketch — the couple were first spotted together holding hands at Knott's Scary Farm while on a group hang with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. They continued to be seen together, grabbing dinner a couple of times on Staten Island — Pete Davidson's home turf. However, it wasn't until February when the actor officially confirmed the relationship by calling Kim Kardashian his "girlfriend" while hinting at some big Valentine's Day plans.

The reality star recently revealed what those big plans entailed, and apparently Pete Davidson brought it all back to where it started, setting up the magic carpet, outfits and genie lamp from Saturday Night Live. How adorable!

Hopefully a good time was had by all at The Kardashians premiere, and while we may not have gotten to see Pete Davidson on the red carpet with Kim Kardashian, it’s nice to know that he was there to support her and the family.

The Kardashians will be available for streaming with a Hulu subscription on Thursday, April 14.