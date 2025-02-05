How To Watch Am I Being Unreasonable? Season 2 Online And Stream Dark Comedy For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Am I Being Unreasonable? Season 2 Online

Watch Am I Being Unreasonable? Season 2: Synopsis

Despite the tricky task of following up on the smash hit mockumentary This Country, it’s safe to say the Cooper siblings are thriving. No sooner has brother Charlie (Stath Lets Flats) delivered the sublime exploration of British folklore Myth Country, but older sister Daisy May Cooper (Rain Dogs) returns with another season of her twisted comedy thriller. And with secrets now revealed, can Nic (Cooper) get away with murder? Read on below as we explain how to watch Am I Being Unreasonable? season 2 online and for free with BBC iPlayer and stream from anywhere with a VPN.

While Myth Country shares a fairly sizeable amount of DNA with the siblings' country-core comedy, Am I Being Unreasonable? is a very different beast. A pitch black comedy in which everyone is, basically, awful, Season 1 saw an intricate web of lies untangle, sparked by the arrival of co-writer Selin Hizli’s (Things You Should Have Done) Jen. Throughout the season, Jen’s behaviour became increasingly sinister, or at least appeared to. But the twist was that Jen was, well, just Jen, her quirks explained away by circumstance and personality. In fact, it was Nic’s paranoia and guilt that conjured a suspicion of Jen that was, as far as we know, completely unfounded.

Meanwhile, Nic had to be guilty about. Not only had she been having an affair with Alex (David Flynn, Avenue 5), the brother of her husband Dan (Dustin Demri-Burns, Slow Horses), but she sort of might have murdered her lover by closing his coat in a train door as it left the platform. Throughout the season we saw differing memories of the event, all from Nic’s unreliable perspective, but the finale gave us a full glimpse of what actually happened – or so we assume.

Season 2 sees Nic kicked out of the family home, living with Jen in her trailer and shunned by the school run mums. And to make matters worse, after discovering he killed the family cat in Season 1, she now has concerns that son Ollie (the excellent Lenny Rush) is following in her murderous footsteps.

A gripping portrait of trauma, motherhood and adult friendship all skewed through a David-Lynch-in-the-Cotswolds lens, Am I Being Unreasonable? is one of the boldest British comedies in years, and with some huge names – including Chelsea Peretti (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Tom Davis (King Gary), Denise Black (Rivals) and Charlie Cooper – joining the cast, you won’t want to miss the second chapter.

How to watch Am I Being Unreasonable? season 2 online in the UK for free

Am I Being Unreasonable? Season 2 will premiere on BBC One on Wednesday, February 5 at 9:30pm GMT. You'll also be able to stream the full six-episode boxset on the same date, for free, via BBC iPlayer.

BBC iPlayer, the BBC’s online platform, is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV licence.

How to watch Am I Being Unreasonable? Season 2 in the US

The first season of Am I Being Unreasonable? found it's way to Hulu in the US, and that's also where Season 2 will stream, with an expected release date of Spring 2025.

Can I watch Am I Being Unreasonable? season 2 in Canada?

Am I Being Unreasonable? doesn't have a broadcaster in Canada at present, but we'll let you know if we hear more.

How to watch Am I Being Unreasonable? season 2 online in Australia

Am I Being Unreasonable? Season 2 will go out on the free streamer SBS On Demand in Australia. There's no exact release date confirmed just yet, but we expect it won't be too far behind the UK premiere.

Am I Being Unreasonable? Season 2 Trailer

All six episodes of Am I Being Unreasonable? Season 2 will arrive on BBC iPlayer in the UK on Wednesday, February 5 at 6am GMT. International release dates are TBC.

UK viewers can also watch episodes weekly on BBC One (9:30pm GMT) on the following schedule:

Episode 1 – Wednesday, February 5

– Wednesday, February 5 Episode 2 – Wednesday, February 12

– Wednesday, February 12 Episode 3 – Wednesday, February 19

– Wednesday, February 19 Episode 4 – Wednesday, February 26

– Wednesday, February 26 Episode 5 – Wednesday, March 5

– Wednesday, March 5 Episode 6 – Wednesday, March 12

Am I Being Unreasonable? Season 2 Cast